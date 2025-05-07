Apologise to Seyi Tinubu over kidnap allegations, Enwere tasks NANS leader

Seyi Tinubu

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Mr Belusochukwu Enwere, the National Chairman of the Youth Wing Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN), has called on Atiku Isah, a factional leader of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), to issue an unreserved apology to Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, over allegations of involvement in kidnapping and violence.

Enwere’s demand comes amid a deepening crisis within NANS and growing concerns over the politicisation of Nigeria’s security challenges.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Enwere refuted claims that Seyi Tinubu orchestrated disruptions at the recent NANS convention in Abuja to influence the election of Comrade Olushola Oladoja as the factional national president.

He described the allegations as ‘baseless and damaging,’ warning that such accusations undermine the government’s efforts to combat insecurity.

He emphasised the need for unity, stating, “At a time when the government is making concerted efforts to combat insecurity, it is disheartening to see individuals propagate falsehoods for political gain. We must unite to support initiatives aimed at restoring peace and stability.”

Seyi Tinubu has since dismissed these allegations, reiterating his commitment to the rule of law.

Enwere further stressed that Seyi Tinubu, despite being the son of the president, is a law-abiding citizen.

“It is widely known that despite being the son of the President, Seyi Tinubu is a law-abiding citizen of Nigeria,” he said.

He also called on security agencies to intervene.

“I call on the security agencies to act swiftly by arresting Isah for making unwarranted allegations of kidnapping and violence against Seyi Tinubu,” he stated.

Enwere urged political actors to engage in constructive dialogue, warning against the spread of misinformation.

“I call on political actors to engage in constructive dialogue and avoid spreading misinformation that could destabilise the nation,” he added.

The controversy stems from the NANS convention, where Oladoja was elected president. Atiku Isah, who allegedly did not participate in the election, later declared himself the president of NANS and accused Seyi Tinubu of orchestrating violence at the event