APGA has no opposition in Anambra Guber election – Soludo

Gov Soludo

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

Onitsha – Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has confidently declared that the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), under which he is seeking re-election in the upcoming November 8 governorship election, has no strong opposition.

Despite this, Soludo emphasized that APGA would not take anything for granted and would campaign vigorously as if there were formidable contenders.

Speaking during a Thanksgiving Service organized by the Soludo Support Group (SSG) and other groups in Onitsha, the governor dismissed opposition parties as lacking any substantial backing beyond mere rhetoric about being connected to the party at the center.

“When the campaigns kick off in June, what will they be telling you other than saying: ‘We are at the center. We are connected to the party at the center,’ because they know that I have already laid a foundation that covers all the development programs they claim they will come to do,” Soludo stated.

He urged the people not to be swayed by promises of grand projects, stressing that many opposition parties often make grandiose promises only to later blame an “empty treasury” after assuming office.

In a light-hearted tone, Soludo joked: “We are at the center, we are at the center. Are we in Central School? They forget that all progressives are working together for the benefit of the good people of Anambra State.”

The governor questioned what new initiatives the opposition would promise, given his administration’s strides in healthcare, education, infrastructure development (roads, bridges), and security during his three years in office.

Tinubu’s Visit to Commission Projects

Soludo also announced that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whom he described as a fellow progressive, would visit Anambra State on Thursday to commission several of his administration’s legacy projects, including: The new Government House and Lodge, Awka Fun City, Ekwulobia Flyover Bridge, And many others completed within his tenure.

He praised the Onitsha South Local Government Chairman, Hon. Emeka Orji, for his support in mirroring the state’s development agenda at the local government level, urging him to continue silencing opposition through impactful projects.

“I will always refer to anyone who is as development-oriented as myself as my friend,” Soludo added.

Earlier, Hon. Orji commended Soludo’s achievements, noting that they have silenced critics. He assured the governor of 100% support for APGA in Onitsha South during the governorship election.

Orji also disclosed that his administration had commenced the procurement of firefighting equipment for the four major markets in Onitsha South, including Ochanja and Bridgehead, to boost local safety measures.