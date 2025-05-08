APGA committed to re-election of Tinubu – Bianca Ojukwu

…Rules out defecting to APC

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

AWKA – Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu, Thursday, said that the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, is committed to the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

The Minister also said that the one day working visit of President Tinubu to Anambra State was a manifestation of his spirit of inclusivity and that it has proven that he is a president for all Nigerians, regardless of political party affiliations, tribe or creed.

But the Minister, who is a member of Board of Trustees of APGA, said she has no intention to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, even though she is a cabinet member of the APC led federal government.

Asked to comment how she felt over the President’s visit to Anambra State, the wife of the late Ikemba Nnewi, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu said:

“It’s a momentous occasion. The President’s visit to Anambra, state today (yesterday), has demonstrated really how magnanimous he is in his political affiliations.

“It has showcased his spirit of inclusivity, and he has shown all and sundry that he is a president for all Nigerians, regardless of political party affiliations, tribe or creed.”

Ambassador Ojukwu said President Tinubu was very impressed with the projects he commissioned in Awka, the state capital that were executed by Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

“Today he commissioned the largest building within the Nnamdi Azikiwe University complex, the Solution Fun City, and, of course, the gigantic Government House of Anambra State, which houses about 57 buildings.

“And he was clearly, clearly impressed by the hard work the governor has put into his first tenure of office. And in fact, he captioned it the power of one man, the power of one man to underscore the vision that the governor had and the commitment to deliver.

“He had an agenda. He had a dream, but a dream with a deadline, and he has shown today, beyond any doubt that he has been able to deliver on that dream.

Asked if she was in agreement with the governor who said that APGA has adopted him is the Presidential candidate in 2027 despite the fact that they are not in the same party, she said there has always been the understanding between APGA in the state and the party at the centre.

Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu said that the declaration made by the governor to the effect the APGA has adopted him as its Presidential candidate in 2027 was a consensus by the party.

“Yes, it is a consensus of the party. We have done that with the People’s Democratic Party in times past. In the state, we are the All progressives Grand Alliance, but when it comes to support, we key into the center. We did that with the People’s Democratic Party, and we are, as a party, committed to the second term aspirations our president.”

Also asked whether she intends to defect to the APC, she said: “I am a member of the Board of Trustees of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, a principal member at that. So, I have absolutely no intentions of defecting.”