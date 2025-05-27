APC ignoring economic hardship to push Tinubu’s re-election — Malami

Malami

Former Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, has criticised the All Progressives Congress (APC) for endorsing President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid, accusing the party of neglecting Nigeria’s worsening economic and security challenges.

Malami made the remarks during a meeting of the National Political Consultative Group (North), held in Abuja on Sunday. The gathering was part of ongoing efforts by opposition leaders to explore the formation of a broad political coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In attendance were key political figures, including former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar; 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi; and former Rivers State Governor Chibuike Amaechi.

Delivering the keynote address, Malami said the APC’s recent focus on securing a second term for President Tinubu reflects misplaced priorities, particularly amid rising insecurity, inflation and poverty in northern Nigeria.

“Just a few days ago, the ruling party held its national summit and instead of addressing the serious issues of insecurity, economic hardship and rising poverty, it chose to focus on politics, endorsing President Bola Tinubu as sole candidate for the 2027 election that is still two years away,” Malami said, according to ThisDay .

He called on political stakeholders to come together to “reclaim” the country and foster a united movement aimed at restoring good governance and economic stability.

The APC’s national summit, held in Abuja on May 22, was attended by top party officials including President Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima. At the event, the Progressive Governors Forum formally endorsed Tinubu as the party’s sole presidential candidate for the 2027 election.

Malami, who served as attorney-general under former President Muhammadu Buhari from 2015 to 2023, recently aligned with members of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) faction of the APC, many of whom have expressed dissatisfaction with the party’s direction.