APC governors, others back Tinubu’s reforms amid criticism

President Bola Tinubu

Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo says All Progressives Congress (APC) members remain steadfast in backing President Bola Tinubu’s administration, in spite of persistent opposition criticism.

He made the remarks while briefing journalists following a closed-door meeting with progressive governors and ministers in Abuja on Wednesday.

Uzodimma, also chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), said that in spite of loud opposition, President Tinubu is succeeding through reform-focused governance.

“At the beginning of this administration, opposition voices were very loud in criticising the government’s reform policies.

“But today, the president is being vindicated,” Uzodimma said.

He added that international bodies such as the World Bank and IMF are now commending Tinubu’s bold reforms and governance direction.

Speaking on the attendees, the governor said APC practises partisan democracy where all elections are conducted through political party sponsorship.

“This government was produced by all progressive governors. Every person here today is an APC member, regardless of their official position.

“We’ve come together to congratulate ourselves and Nigeria on recent developments,” Uzodimma stated.

He said they also discussed how best to support APC members and Nigerians who remain committed despite distractions.

Uzodimma said the forum is working to find better ways to serve Nigeria as a party.

“We have a duty to support this brave man, who is committed to Nigeria’s progress,” the governor stated.

On Tinubu’s upcoming second anniversary in office, Uzodimma said the APC is prepared to mark achievements and reflect on challenges.

“The APC National Working Committee will soon unveil the anniversary programmes and events, with full participation,” he said.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, also spoke, calling it an internal APC meeting.

“This was a family meeting of APC governors, ministers and National Working Committee members,” Idris said.

He noted they came together to review the administration’s performance as it approaches the midterm mark.

“We are pleased with what has been achieved so far. There’s much to showcase,” he said.

He said the party will intensify efforts to educate Nigerians about government achievements ahead of the midterm.

Idris added that the government also plans to collect feedback from Nigerians to improve future performance.

He stressed that the APC is a large family, and meetings like this help reflect and plan for the future.

“We aim to collectively ensure Nigeria achieves the prosperity President Tinubu promised on taking office,” he said.

“In spite of challenges, we’re on the right path, and with God’s help, Nigeria will succeed,” Idris affirmed. (NAN)