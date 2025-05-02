APC chieftain, Lawuru slams NANS factional President over Seyi Tinubu

APC chieftain and National Leader of Southern Youth Movement, SYM, High Chief Promise Lawuru (aka Ozigizaga) has described the recent allegation by the factional President of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, Comrade Atiku Abubakar Isah, against Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, as fabricated lies and campaign of calumny to discredit the Federal Government.

The factional NANS President had accused Seyi Tinubu of bribery, torture, abduction and attempting to disrupt the inauguration of NANS leadership in Abuja.

He also accused him of dispersing the crowd with thugs and locking up the inauguration venue.

In his reaction, Lawuru while addressing newsmen in Warri, described the allegations as baseless and unfounded.

He wondered how Isah arrived at the conclusion that the son of the president had a hand in his abduction and allegation that Seyi offered N100 million to him to support his father in an election that is still two years away, by which time Isah will not be in office ‘assuming he was even the authentic NANS president’.

He said; “First I will respond as the National Leader of the Southern Youth Movement. In addition, I will respond, for the fact that ; Seyi been accused is somebody that I can vouch for.

“I am not just speaking for the fact that I am the National President of Southern Youth Movement, but the the character been accused is someone I know what he could do at any particular time.

“I strongly criticise that accusation leveled against a distinguished youth personality. You know that this is the first time Nigerians are seeing the son of a President coming out to mingle with the youths.

“We have had previous presidents with their families; but non of them came closer to the society, like Seyi Tinubu who is trying to ensure all things works for the betterment of Nigerian youths.

“But today, you can see how they are dragging him here and there. if it’s not this allegation, it will be another but all these are the handy work of the evil ones to distract him.

“Those alleging that Seyi Tinubu sent thugs to attack them, knows in their inner most heart that the allegation is false.

“We therefore condemn that reckless accusation from the self acclaimed NANS President. He is not the NANS President, we have a duly elected NANS President; but this so called Atiku Isah is just but parading himself to discredit the Tinubu led administration.

“We hereby advise Nigerians to ignore that boy. Of what importance is Atiku Isah to us the country, that he will be personally picked up and offered N100million to forget his ambition?

“So those allegations against Seyi are baseless and condemnable.

Continuing he said; “No amount of campaign of calumny against Seyi Tinubu can stop him from emerging the Governor of Lagos State come 2027; because, when God has ordained you, no man can stop it. Therefore, no matter the amount of campaign of calumny against him, he will still emerge the governor of Lagos come 2027”.