APC a creation of anger, bitterness, has never been serious — Lamido

Sule Lamido

By John Alechenu, Abuja

Former Jigawa State Governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) was a creation of anger, malice and bitterness noting that it has never been a serious political party.

Lamido gave this assessment in chapter 16, page 421 of his autobiography: “Being True To Myself”, which was unveiled to the public on May 13th.

The former governor who was one of the founding fathers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said he was shocked when he got word that his PDP colleagues had joined the contraption ahead of the 2015 elections.

According to him, he didn’t hesitate to distance himself from their decision.

Lamido said, “I once had cause to explain to some members of the public after the APC was formed, that it was created out of anger, malice and hatred. It was not and has never been a serious political party; its proponents were only parochial scavengers, who see politics as a huge enterprise.

“In 1999, we had the PDP, AD and APP as the three major national parties and the AD and APP jointly fielded Olu Falae against PDP’s candidate, Obasanjo, who won the election. The AD/APP alliance later dissolved into the ANPP, but they lost the elections; it was these losers that later came together to establish the APC.

“What the APC did was to turn history upside down and promote a so-called ‘Mr. Integrity’ and hoodwinked Nigerians with false tag. Before Buhari came onto the scene we had leaders with established record of integrity and powerful reputation, like Tafawa Balewa, Ahmadu Bello, Mallam Aminu Kano, Obafemi Awolowo, Nnamdi Azikiwe and General Murtala Mohammed.

“Unfortunately, even Buhari himself, with time, came to accept the praises of integrity being showered upon him by his political promoters. For example, he had not been heard to acknowledge the clean records of General Murtala or Aminu Kano during his political rallies in Kano.”

He went on to explain that he turned down several requests by promoters of the APC to join their ranks at the height of the internal crisis within the PDP.

Lamido expressed the view that the honourable thing to do was to remain in the PDP and be part of the solution to the party’s problems.