Anything but Europa League glory ‘means nothing’ for Man Utd, says Amorim

Manchester United’s Portuguese head coach Ruben Amorim reacts as he celebrates his team’s victory at the end of the UEFA Europa League semi final second leg football match between Manchester United and Athletic Club Bilbao at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, north west England, on May 8, 2025. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim said Thursday that his side’s run to the Europa League final will have been for nothing if they fail to beat Tottenham in the showpiece in Bilbao later in May.

Amorim’s beleaguered team thrashed Athletic Bilbao 7-1 on aggregate to book their spot in the final of Europe’s second-tier club competition.

The 15th-placed Premier League side will take on 16th-placed Spurs in the Basque Country on May 21, with the winner ensured of a spot in the Champions League next season.

“It’s the least we can do for these fans, for the support they have given us in this tough season,” Amorim told TNT Sports after United beat Athletic 4-1 in the second leg at Old Trafford on Thursday.

“I’m stressed already because of the final. If we don’t do it, it means nothing, but we’re happy to be there so let’s see.

“I know I should be a better manager and the team should be better at this moment but we’re trying. We did quite well in Europe but we are struggling in the Premier League.”

Spurs qualified for the final with a 5-1 aggregate win against Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have endured as equally a challenging season as United and also see victory in the Europa League as being the only way to salvage their campaign.

Tottenham have already beaten United three times this season, winning 3-0 and 1-0 in the Premier League and 4-3 in the League Cup.

“We have to have a full squad (against Tottenham), stay in the game and have a bit of luck and we have to be clinical,” said Amorim.

“It’s quite similar for me and Ange. It is a tough moment and one of us is going to win. It’s going to be a big final and we will try to win.”