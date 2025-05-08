Anyaoku expresses confidence in Tinubu’s capability to address Nigeria’s problems

Emeka Anyaoku and President Bola Tinubu.

By Bayo Wahab

Former Commonwealth Secretary-General and Elder statesman, Emeka Anyaoku says President Bola Tinubu’s contributions to the return of Democracy in 1999 strengthen his belief that the President successfully addressed the country’s problems.

Anyaoku, who spoke at the inauguration of Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s projects on Thursday, said the President’s record as a NADECO champion inspired him to believe in him.

He said, “Your Excellency’s personal records as a NADECO champion of the return of democracy to our country in 1999 inspires my confidence that you will successfully steer the ship of our country through his present serious challenges including the underperforming economy, which breeds massive poverty and widespread insecurity to the destination that we all the citizens of this country desire.”

Anyaoku prayed for God’s wisdom for the President, stressing that governing a pluralistic country like Nigeria is a complex task.

“Every discerning observer knows, governing our pluralistic country is a very complex task, and so and I’m sure many others like me will continue to pray that God will give you the wisdom and the courage to face and address the pluralism of our country,” the elder stateman said.

Earlier, President Tinubu commended Governor Soludo of Anambra State for his visionary leadership and infrastructural development in the state.

Tinubu arrived in Anambra on Thursday to inaugurate several major projects executed by the Soludo administration.

The president commissioned projects including the Emeka Anyaoku Centre at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, the new Government House, the Solution Fun City, and the 8-lane Aroma-Government House Boulevard in Awka.

Vanguard News