Anxiety in PDP as Akwa Ibom gov hints of quitting

By Dapo Akinrefon, Omeiza Ajayi, Luminous Jannamike & Chioma Onuegbu

LAGOS— THE last may not have been heard regarding the wave of defections hitting the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State, late Tuesday, hinted at a possible defection, ahead of the 2027 general elections, likening his party (PDP) to a faulty aircraft, just as his comments elicited jitters and entreaties from PDP stalwarts.

The governor’s remarks followed a wave of defections from the PDP, with his Delta State counterpart, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, moving to the APC along with his supporters.

Governor Eno’s comments elicited mixed reactions from his party and the All Progressives Congress, APC, yesterday.

While the PDP urged the governor to remain in the party and fight for democracy, the APC assured that Eno would soon join its fold.

This came as a chieftain of the PDP, Chief Dele Momodu, said only a formidable northern candidate could effectively challenge President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

Similarly, former chairman of the PDP, Alhaji Abubakar Baraje, reaffirmed the party’s resilience and readiness to reclaim power in the 2027 general elections, despite the wave of recent defections and internal challenges.

PDP, faulty aircraft

Governor Eno, who hinted at his possible defection from the PDP, said the party is now fragmented and risks grinding to a halt before the 2027 elections.

The governor, who spoke at the Ukanafun/Oruk Anam federal constituency town square meeting held at QIC Central School, Ikot Akpankuk, said: “If you wanted to travel with Ibom Airline, and on the verge of taking off, it developed a fault that won’t enable it to fly, won’t you board the next available plane to take you to your destination?

“Whether Ibom Air or Air Peace, board the flight ready to take you to your destination. Board the flight and forget the name of the airline. What Akwa Ibom people want is good governance, not the party’s name.”

He urged the people of Akwa Ibom to remain steadfast in their support for his administration and its commitment to delivering on campaign promises.

Don’t flee, fight for democracy, PDP begs Gov Eno

Reacting to the governor’s hint of leaving its fold, the PDP, yesterday, urged Governor Eno to prioritise electoral reforms, rather than defecting to the APC.

The Deputy National Youth Leader of the PDP, Mr Timothy Osadolor, in a chat with Vanguard, described the governor’s potential defection as “very, very unfortunate.”

Osadolor, who faulted the move, stressed that Governor Eno, who has benefited from the PDP for over 25 years, has a moral responsibility to advocate the integrity of Nigeria’s democratic system.

He said: “When you assume that people possess integrity, class, and substance, it is deeply disappointing to discover they are, in fact, merely small men in over-sized clothes and big shoes.

“There’s a real sense of disillusionment when those you once held in high regard turn out to be far less impressive. I wonder what justification the governor of Akwa Ibom State intends to offer for his defection.”

Expressing disappointment in Eno’s reported plans, the PDP leader said: “In truth, this is a governor who has been with the PDP for over 25 years, one who has been given countless opportunities to leave a lasting mark in our democratic history.

“Now, because of fear, he considers jumping ship, ahead of the 2027 elections.”

Osadolor urged Governor Eno to reflect on the legacy he wishes to leave behind and to leverage his position as governor of an oil-rich state to advocate electoral justice.

Speaking further, he said: ”I call on the governor to reconsider. He has the opportunity to leave a legacy that will be remembered by future generations. As a powerful governor, he should rally Nigerians to demand credible electoral reforms and ensure the 2027 elections are truly democratic and transparent.

“Rest assured, the PDP is putting its house in order and is fully engaged in this process. Our goal is not just to win governorship seats, but to reconnect with Nigerians.

“Ultimately, it is the message and vision we present to the people that will determine our success at the polls.”

I’m not aware of defection plans —Akwa Ibom PDP chair

When contacted, the PDP chairman in Akwa Ibom State, Elder Aniekan Akpan, said he is not aware of plans by the state chapter to join the APC.

Akpan said: “I am not aware of any concluded plans to APC, so plans have not been concluded. I’m not the one that made the statement. The governor made an analogy. Like you are interpreting it, somebody else may interpret it to mean something else.”

He’s entitled to his opinion —S-South PDP chair

Speaking on the planned defection, the South-South Zonal Caretaker Committee Chairman of the PDP, Chief Emma Ogidi, said: “He is entitled to his comment. You know it is difficult to understand human beings these days.”

He’s joining us soon —APC scribe

Expressing readiness to welcome the governor, the National Secretary of the APC, Senator Ajibola Bashiru, confirmed the move by the Akwa Ibom governor, saying he will join the APC soon.

Senator Basiru said: “If somebody openly criticises his political party, you should know that he is leaving them. You know he has publicly said he will support Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in 2027 and that at the appropriate time, he will give reasons.

“One of the things he is reasoning is that rather than stay within his party and do anti-party activities, he felt it would be more dignifying to join and work for the APC directly.”

When asked whether the APC has made overtures towards the governor, the national scribe of the APC said: “You know I won’t tell you but I know he is joining our party very soon.”

Meanwhile, a former presidential candidate, Chief Dele Momodu, yesterday, stressed the importance of presenting a formidable Northern candidate to challenge President Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

Speaking on Arise TV’s The Morning Show, Momodu critiqued the current state of Nigerian politics, lamenting the decline of principled discourse and the rise of opportunism.

He described Nigerian politics as an “optical illusion—much like magic, the more you look, the less you see.”

He said: “I believe Tinubu can only be effectively countered by another strong candidate from the North.

“Any Southerner who thinks he can challenge Tinubu, is likely wasting his time. The PDP or any coalition must recognise that power dynamics require strategic thinking. They cannot expect success with a Southern candidate alone if they truly wish to contest Tinubu’s position.”

He warned that the PDP’s internal divisions pose a serious threat to its viability, urging the party to undergo urgent strategic reorganisation to avoid potential collapse.

He said: “We are witnessing a split within the PDP. Half of its members are involved in coalition talks, while the other half remains loyal to the party. This creates confusion. I recently spoke with our governor in Bauchi who believes we shouldn’t abandon the PDP but should instead work to attract others to it.

“However, if the PDP resists change and chooses to remain stagnant, what options remain? A collapse of the party might need to be considered.

“Historically, many parties have faded away. Look at the UPN or the NPN—where are they now? Even the AD, which started in Lagos, has all but vanished. The PDP could be on a similar path unless significant reforms are undertaken.”

While defending former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s integrity, the PDP chieftain noted that the focus must remain on the broader need for a strong Northern candidate.

His words: “I saw people in Delta celebrating their alignment with the mainstream, but I wonder what tangible benefits have been delivered to the people over the years.

“For two decades, PDP founding members have been trying to connect with the populace — akin to linking electricity to the national grid — yet the results remain elusive.

“The claim that Atiku will join the APC is simply implausible; I can guarantee that. The APC itself is riddled with internal problems, lacking the discipline or cohesion to address critical issues.”

PDP ready to reclaim power in 2027 — Baraje

On his part, a former chairman of PDP, Alhaji Abubakar Baraje, reaffirmed the party’s resilience and readiness to reclaim power in the 2027 general elections, despite the wave of defections and internal challenges.

Speaking on The Morning Show on Arise TV, Baraje dismissed claims from the APC about a so-called ‘gale of defections’ weakening the opposition.

He stressed that the PDP remains a formidable political force, maintaining its position as the leading opposition party in the country.

Baraje said: “As far as I’m concerned, whether there are defections or not, the PDP remains a formidable opposition party. Concerning the recent defection of Delta State governor and his team, we’ve put that behind us and are looking ahead. “The ruling party is entitled to its views, but the opposition is far from complacent.”

Expressing surprise about the Delta Governor’s defection, he said the party is focused on rebuilding and strengthening its internal structures.

He said: “We are actively addressing internal concerns such as indiscipline and leadership structure.

“While some argue that a coalition is needed to remove the APC in 2027, the ideological basis seems weak beyond that singular objective.

“I may not be part of the new coalition initiative, but it is important to recognise that there are multiple approaches to confronting the ruling party.”

He also addressed Nigeria’s worsening insecurity, blaming poor governance under the APC and insisting the PDP is better equipped to reverse the trend.

“I am confident that we have the answers. Things weren’t like this in 2014 or 2015. Had we been given the chance to continue, the situation would not have deteriorated to this extent.”