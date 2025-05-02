Annie Macaulay embraces her new status, dazzles fans at Headies awards

Annie Macaulay

By Benjamin Njoku

Annie Macaulay, the estranged wife of music legend 2Baba is definitely not missing her marriage.

In fact, since her ex-hubby, announced their break up months back, on social media, the African Queen, has braced up the challenges, reinventing herself and living her dream afresh.

This is evident following her return to social media, after months of staying away. The mother of two was one of the celebrities that turned heads at the 17th Headies awards, held last Sunday, at Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos. She was exceptionally stunning in her adire-print strapless crop top outfit and wide-leg trousers, covered in loud, swirling shades of pink, black, and lime green. Her fringe coat which complimented her looks, really set things off, leaving many in awe. Annie’s look at the event was not only a celebration of African women, but also, an indication that her life has just begun anew. It got everyone talking about her ravishing beauty, and the opportunities coming her way after her crashed marriage.

Walking hand in hand with actress Regina Daniel, Annie practically stole the spotlight. Not only did she stop the show, but also, her re-introduction of herself as ‘Annie Macaulay’ at the event, all the more convinced any doubting Thomas that it’s forever over between her and the music icon. Her marriage to 2Baba, which had faced numerous controversies ended early this year, when the latter announced their separation on social media. 2Baba has moved on with his new fiance, Natasha Osawaru, an Edo lawmaker, while Annie is equally not left out, as she’s getting back her groove.