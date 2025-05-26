Youths set Kano police station ablaze

One of the burnt vehicles by the youths.

By Bashir Bello

Angry youths in the Rano Local Government area of Kano State have gone berserk by setting ablaze part of the Rano Divisional police station over the alleged brutality of one of their own, Abdullahi Musa.

The violence was also said to have led to the setting ablaze of some vehicles while others were destroyed.

It was gathered that the violence broke out when the police on Sunday arrested Musa for a traffic offence, leading to his death in custody during interrogation.

Disturbed by the development, the youths protested, leading to a clash between the police and the youths.

Sources from the area said the situation escalated when police allegedly opened fire on the protesters, injuring two young men.

A source who spoke anonymously said, “We were protesting peacefully. We only wanted answers about what happened to Abdullahi Musa. But they started shooting at us, leading to the injury of two young men.

“The injured youths, identified as Kabiru Muhammad and Muhammad Ibrahim, are currently receiving treatment at Rano General Hospital,” the source said.

Another source said, “It’s a sad day for our community. Abdullahi Musa was not a criminal. He was arrested, and now he is dead. We want justice.”

The spokesperson of the Kano State Police Command, SP Abdullahi Haruna, confirmed the unrest and promised a thorough investigation into the incident.

“Incident in Rano, thorough investigation will be conducted by the Grace of God,” SP Haruna said.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that the Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, had visited the area for an on-the-spot assessment and to restore normalcy.

