Ancelotti pledges to make struggling Brazil ‘champions again’

Brazil’s football team new head coach, Italian Carlo Ancelotti (L) receives the team’s jacket from Brazilian football manager and Brazil’s former head coach Luiz Felipe Scolari, during his official presentation at a hotel in Barra da Tijuca neighbourhood, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on May 26, 2025. (Photo by Mauro PIMENTEL / AFP)

Carlo Ancelotti on Monday ruled injury-plagued Neymar out from Brazil’s line-up for upcoming World Cup qualifiers and vowed to lead the team to a sixth title on his first day as Selecao coach.

Former Real Madrid manager Ancelotti is the first non-Brazilian in six decades to coach the record five-time World Cup winners.

“I’m very proud to lead the best team in the world. I have a big job ahead of me and have great hope that Brazil will become champions again,” he said during his official presentation as manager in Rio de Janeiro.

“The only goal is to win the 2026 World Cup.”

At 65, the Italian star manager, who has five Champions League titles to his name, is taking the reins of a national team for the first time.

He announced the return of Manchester United midfielder and former Brazil captain Casemiro for June’s qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay, alongside Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr and Barcelona winger Raphinha.

Ancelotti is Brazil’s fourth coach in two years, and he faces a formidable task.

The team has struggled for form in 2026 World Cup qualifying and sacked Dorival Junior in March after a humiliating 4-1 thrashing by regional arch-rivals Argentina.

The Italian will cut his teeth on June 5 against Ecuador in Guayaquil and then on the 10th will host Paraguay in Sao Paulo.

While leaving out 33-year-old Neymar, who has been absent from the squad for nearly two years due to injury, Ancelotti said that “obviously we’re counting on him” for the future.

A returning Casemiro, 33, will bring “charisma, personality and talent,” Ancelotti said.

Brazil is currently languishing in fourth place in the South American qualifying table for next year’s tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) spent two years wooing Ancelotti to try and turn over a new leaf after years of disappointment for the national side and its fans.

The Selecao have only made it as far as the World Cup semi-final once out of the last five tournaments — in 2014 against Germany, who gave the World Cup hosts an historic 7-1 thrashing on home soil.

Ancelotti’s arrival also coincides with a period of turbulence for the CBF itself.

On Sunday, it elected a new president, Samir Xaud, after the previous boss, Ednaldo Rodrigues was dismissed by a court over suspicions of forgery in his employment contract.

“May Christ the Redeemer (Rio’s landmark monument) bless the arrival of our Mr Carlo Ancelotti, so that he can secure… a highly coveted sixth world title,” Xaud said by way of welcome to Ancelotti, to whom he vowed “total autonomy.”

Ancelotti’s new role comes with a pay package of around 10 million euros ($11.4 million) a year, according to local media.

His son Davide will be among his assistants.