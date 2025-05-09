Anambra unveils iconic national tourism tower

The Managing Director of Dutum Construction Ltd., Mr Temitope Runsewe, says Anambra’s ‘Iconic Light of the Nation Tower’ places the state on Nigeria’s tourism map.

Runsewe, whose firm built the tower, made this known in Awka on Thursday during the inauguration of major state projects by President Bola Tinubu.

President Tinubu commissioned several projects including the Solution FunCity, Anambra Country Club, New Government House, Government Lodge, and the New Presidential Lodge.

He also unveiled the Emeka Anyaoku Centre at Nnamdi Azikiwe University and the ‘Iconic Light of the Nation Tower’ at the new Government House.

Runsewe said the tower reflects the state’s slogan – ‘Light of the Nation’ – and was conceptualised under Gov. Chukwuma Soludo’s administration.

“The tower is both a beautification effort and a tourist attraction for residents and visitors.

“This is more than a visual landmark; it is a long-term economic asset boosting Anambra’s national tourism profile,” he said.

Runsewe added that the 40-metre-high structure was completed in six months with commitment and expertise.

He noted that the tower features a water fountain at its base and a globe at the top symbolising the state’s slogan.

According to him, the project showcases effective collaboration between a visionary government and a capable construction firm.