Anambra tricycle drivers endorse Soludo for reelection, plan massive statewide rally

Gov Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

Hundreds of tricycle (Keke) drivers in Anambra State have publicly declared their support for Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s reelection bid, holding a rally in Awka to show solidarity and appreciation for his administration’s policies.

Speaking at the rally, the drivers, led by their coordinator, Osita Obi, praised Governor Soludo’s efforts in improving their welfare through the eradication of multiple taxation and the ongoing construction of roads across the state.

“Soludo is the best,” Obi declared. “We are not just a support group; we are deeply rooted and committed to ensuring his victory in the November 8 election. We must return him to complete the job.”

The drivers commended Soludo’s vision to transform Anambra into an economic hub and highlighted his strong leadership and commitment to lasting development.

They also announced plans to organize a massive rally that will bring together over 70,000 Keke drivers from key cities such as Awka, Onitsha, Nnewi, and Ekwulobia to further demonstrate their support.

In addition, they appealed to the governor to conduct official elections for Keke drivers across the state, noting that such a platform would strengthen unity and mobilization within their ranks.

The endorsement reflects growing grassroots support for Governor Soludo as he seeks a second term in office.