Anambra: Security beefed up ahead of Tinubu’s visit

President Bola Tinubu

Security measures have been intensified across Awka, the Anambra State capital, ahead of President Bola Tinubu’s scheduled visit on Thursday.

A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent observed that some roads were cordoned off with a heavy presence of security personnel at various strategic points in the city.

Operatives from the Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services (DSS), Nigerian Army, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), and local vigilante groups have all been deployed to maintain law and order.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed that security operatives were fully equipped and prepared to ensure peace and safety before, during, and after the president’s visit.

President Tinubu is expected to inaugurate several key projects, including the Solution FunCity, Anambra Country Club, New Government House, New Government Lodge and New Presidential Lodge.

The President will also unveil the Emeka Anyaoku Centre at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, and the ‘Iconic Light of the Nation Tower’ at the new Government House, a structure symbolising the state’s identity, constructed by Dutum Construction Ltd.

Meanwhile, there is light traffic on the roads as commuters were diverted to other areas to ease traffic congestion for the president’s visit.

Residents of Awka expressed optimism and enthusiasm ahead of the visit.

Mr Kennedy Ikenna, a local businessman, said he was pleased that President Tinubu would be commissioning projects in Anambra for the first time.

Similarly, Mrs Kate Esione, a civil servant, welcomed the visit and urged the president to focus more on improving the welfare of people in the South-East region. (NAN)