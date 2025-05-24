Anambra: Police invite publisher over report of alleged missing persons

The Nigeria Police Force

The Police Command in Anambra has invited a publisher, Mr Harrison Gwamnishu, to provide clarification on a report he published regarding five persons allegedly missing while transiting through the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement issued to journalists on Saturday in Awka.

Ikenga explained that Gwamnishu had earlier posted a story alleging that five individuals went missing in the state while trying to secure hotel accommodation.

He, however, noted that the command had yet to receive any formal complaint , nor had anyone come forward to confirm the incident or identify the alleged missing persons.

“As a result, the command is concerned about the veracity of the report, which prompted the invitation to Gwamnishu for further clarification,” he said.

Ikenga added that the command had issued an earlier statement on Friday, calling on the relatives of the alleged victims to come forward, should the incident be genuine.

He noted that Gwamnishu had engaged with the police via their official Facebook page, commenting, “Thank you. They are strangers, and the family are on their way to the East.

“They will report today so your office can assist.”

In spite of this engagement, the police spokesman said all efforts to get Gwamnishu to produce the victims’ relatives had been unsuccessful.

“This disturbing news has led some of our followers to question the effectiveness of the police and other security agencies, in spite of the relative peace and enhanced safety currently being experienced in the state,” Ikenga stated.

He also said the report had cast a shadow on the ongoing cooperation between residents and security agencies, which was crucial in identifying and eliminating criminal elements within the state.

Ikenga assured residents that the command remained committed to crime prevention and would continue to strengthen strategies to maintain peace and order. (NAN)