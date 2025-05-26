Anambra guber polls: Tinubu presents flag to APC candidate, Ukachukwu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – AHEAD of the November governorship election in Anambra State, President Bola Tinubu on Monday, formally presented the All Progressives Congress, APC, flag to Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, confirming him as the party’s governorship candidate.

Ukachukwu, a prominent businessman and philanthropist, clinched the APC ticket after winning the party’s primary election with a total of 1,455 votes.

The symbolic flag presentation took place in the President’s office at the State House in Abuja, where Ukachukwu was led by the APC National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje.

He was accompanied by a delegation of senior party officials from Anambra State.

By handing over the party flag, President Tinubu not only endorsed Ukachukwu’s candidacy but also signaled the full backing of the APC leadership ahead of what is expected to be a high-stakes contest in the southeastern state.

The APC is aiming to strengthen its foothold in Anambra, a state long dominated by opposition parties, and Ukachukwu’s candidacy is seen as a strategic move to broaden the party’s appeal in the region.