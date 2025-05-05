Anambra government will sustain APGA’s progressive foundation — Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to upholding the progressive ideals of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), promising continued good governance in line with the party’s founding vision.

Governor Soludo made this statement during a thanksgiving service held at St. Jude Catholic Church, Onitsha, in honor of Chief Sly Ezeokenwa, who recently celebrated his Supreme Court victory confirming him as the authentic National Chairman of APGA.

It will be recalled that on November 27, 2024, the Supreme Court affirmed Chief Ezeokenwa’s leadership, ending a prolonged leadership tussle with his challenger, Chief Edozie Njoku.

Addressing the large gathering at the church, Soludo expressed gratitude to APGA supporters for their unwavering loyalty throughout the legal battle. He described the victory as proof that APGA remains a progressive movement, founded in 2002 to deliver quality governance to Nigerians.

“Anambra State has benefitted immensely from APGA’s progressive governance,” Soludo said, referencing the achievements of previous administrations under Mr. Peter Obi and Chief Willie Obiano, as well as his own government.

He pledged to redouble efforts toward the welfare and development of Anambra State, assuring that the state would continue on its progressive trajectory.

In his remarks, Chief Sly Ezeokenwa applauded the judiciary for upholding justice, pledging that his leadership of APGA would not disappoint Nigerians. He vowed to work diligently to ensure Governor Soludo’s re-election across all 326 political wards in the upcoming November 8, 2025 governorship election.

Also speaking, Chief Ebuka Onunkwo, a senatorial aspirant for the Anambra South Senatorial District bye-election, commended the Supreme Court for its decisive ruling. He hailed the judgment as a significant victory for Nigerian democracy.

“This landmark decision is a testament to the judiciary’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that justice is always served,” Onunkwo said.