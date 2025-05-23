Anambra ADC governorship candidate resigns, John Nwosu takes over

By Vincent Ujumadu

The governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Anambra State, Patrick Obianyo, has resigned from the position, citing the burden of the aspiration as the reason.

Obianyo, formerly the Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress in the state, made the announcement during the party’s Governorship substitution Primary Election held at Hyton Hotel in Awka, the Anambra State capital.

“Please, stop calling me His Excellency. That name has stopped today, not regrettably, but happily because I’m happy to have resigned and hand over the baton to a more capable hand, Mr. John Nwosu, to lead us to victory in the November 8 governorship race in the state,” Obianyo said, adding that his blood pressure had increased due to the stress occasioned by the position.

The party’s governorship substitution Primary Election, monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), saw John Nwosu emerge unopposed as the new governorship candidate.

Nwosu, a former governorship aspirant in the Labour Party, was elected through a voice vote after the returning officer, Chief Anayo Arinze, resorted to this option after going through extant laws.

In his acceptance speech, Nwosu expressed his commitment to rescuing Anambra State.

He said, “Today marks another important junction in our efforts to rescue Anambra. We will partner with ADC, her alliance, and coalition partners to form a formidable opposition that will dislodge the incumbent administration.”

Nwosu described his decision to join the ADC as a welcome change, assuring that his political platform, mission, and vision remain consistent.

“I am glad to be part of the larger ADC family. Much work remains to be done. Let’s go and get the job done,” he declared.

Earlier, the Campaign Director of John Nwosu, Ben Chuks Nwosu, a lawyer, described his principal as an ICT guru and a billionaire in different currencies, but humble like the former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi.