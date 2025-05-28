Anambra 2025: Ex-governor Obiano disowns endorsement rumours

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State.

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka — The immediate past governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, has denied rumours that he endorsed a candidate for the November 8 governorship election.

In a statement issued in Awka, by Dr. Paul Nwosu, former commissioner for information, under Obiano, described the alleged endorsement as false and misleading, urging the public to disregard it.

The statement from Paul Nwosu reads: “The attention of His Excellency, Chief (Dr.) Willie Maduabuchi Obiano (Akpokuedike Aguleri), former Governor of Anambra State, has been drawn to a viral social media post falsely attributing to him an endorsement of a particular aspirant in the forthcoming Anambra governorship election.

“The fake statement mischievously claims that Chief Obiano, while allegedly addressing Ndi Anambra in Texas, urged them to support a certain aspirant who would reportedly perform excellently as Governor of Anambra State.

“Chief Obiano neither addressed any gathering of Ndi Anambra in Texas, nor granted any interview or issued any statement, publicly or privately, concerning the forthcoming election or any aspirant.”

According to Nwosu, “As a statesman and former governor who served Anambra State with distinction, Chief Obiano remains committed to the peace, progress, and democratic integrity of the state.

“He is not apolitical and reserves the right to make his views known clearly, personally, and without ambiguity when he deems it appropriate. Such declarations, when made, will not come from faceless third parties or shadowy platforms.

“The general public is therefore urged to treat the said statement as fake news.”