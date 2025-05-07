Anambra: 18-year-old apprentice allegedly impregnates 10 girls in five months

Gov. Soludo

…Commissioner Seeks Public Solution

By Vincent Ujumadu

An 18-year-old boy in Anambra State has reportedly impregnated no fewer than 10 girls, sparking concern and calls for intervention from the state government.

The alarming revelation was made by the Anambra State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Ify Obinabo, during a live video she shared on social media. Obinabo, visibly concerned, said the situation is beyond her capacity and called for public advice on how to handle the matter.

According to Obinabo, the young boy was initially sent to serve as an apprentice. However, just three months into his apprenticeship, he impregnated his master’s daughter and a salesgirl. Following the incident, he was sent back to his village.

Shockingly, within two months of his return, the boy allegedly impregnated eight more girls in the community.

“I want advice from the public because this one is beyond my capacity,” the commissioner stated. “This boy was sent to learn trade at the age of 18, and only three months into the apprenticeship, he impregnated his oga’s daughter and his salesgirl. He was sent packing, and two months after that, he impregnated eight other girls in the village.”

The boy’s mother reportedly approached the Commissioner’s office to seek help, expressing her distress over the situation.

“Anytime I see a girl coming towards our house, my heart jumps,” she was quoted as saying.

The Commissioner noted that the case seemed unusual, prompting her to ask the public for possible solutions. She questioned whether the situation could be spiritual, given the boy’s age and the number of girls involved.

“This matter is beyond me, that’s why I want the public to help me come up with a solution,” Obinabo added.

When asked how he managed to lure the girls, the boy reportedly claimed that he simply told them he loved them and promised to marry them once he became successful.

Obinabo did not disclose the boy’s community or his mother’s name during the live video, citing privacy concerns. However, she emphasized the urgency of finding a solution to the matter.

“This problem is beyond me because of the boy’s age and the number of pregnant girls involved. That’s why I need help to solve it,” she concluded.

The Commissioner’s call for public intervention has sparked discussions on social media, with many suggesting counseling, rehabilitation, and community support for the affected families.