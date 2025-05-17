AMVCA 2025: A night of glamour, fashion and surprises

By BENJAMIN NJOKU

The 11th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, AMVCA, have come and gone, but those who were privileged to attend Africa’s biggest cinema night will not forget in a hurry, some memorable moments and more than a few surprises that made the show a night to remember.

From bold statements to timeless elegance, A-list stars from across Africa wowed the audience on the red carpet with adorable jaw-dropping ensembles that were out of this world.

Like the previous editions, the Convention Centre of Eko hotels and Suites, Lagos, where the glamorous show was held amid pomp, the atmosphere was electric. Guests described the venue as a marketplace of fashion, style and celebration of African cinema. The stars, including nominees, brought their A-game to the red carpet, showcasing their stylish outfits and creating unforgettable moments.

But beyond stars dressing to the nines and giving unforgettable speeches while bringing home the plagues, many high and some low moments dominated the 3 hours show. On the flip-side, the award has become an annual ritual where celebrities show off their stylish and glitzy outfits.

Red carpet wonders

One attendee argued that nothing less than N40 million worth of clothes and accessories must have been made as income for the fashion and makeup industry just for the occasion. Interestingly, as the biggest event in African cinema, stars look forward to the awards night. Particularly, Nollywood stars came out in their numbers to grace the awards night. Call it a ‘Nollywood affair” and you may not be wrong. But whatever you think about the night, it had the superstars display their different styles, fashion and glamour. It’s obvious the stars upped their fashion ante this year. While some actors went for designer suits, native and colourful outfits, the actresses were adorned in their various shades of screaming make up, weird and sexy outfits, stunning fashion accessories, ready to get the paparazzi’s attention and perhaps, trend for some time on social media. The sensuality on the AMVCA’s red carpet could be described as, “a harvest of boobs and killer curves.” The stars were battling to outshine one another. Some who stood out on the red carpet were BBNaija star, Mercy Eke whose outfit was talk of the night, Ghanaian fashion influencer Nana Akua Addo, Doyin, Mercy Aigbe, Liquorose, content creator and brand influencer, Jennifer Onyekwelu. From the male counterpart, the likes of BBNaija star Saga, Enioluwa Prince Adeoluwa, show host IK Osakioduwa, Pretty Mike, Chidi Mokeme, Elozonam among others dazzled fans on the red carpet with their latest wardrobe collections.

Osas Ighodaro wasn’t exceptional after her striking appearance last year. Though she stormed the red carpet in a beautiful Veekee James masterpiece that embodied an ancient tree. The outfit featured dark bark tones, bare branches, and delicate mushrooms clinging to her frame. Her copper headpiece, symbolising strength and beauty, made her look like a goddess in real life. So also Mercy Eke who appeared unbeatable in her white deconstructed gown that imitated water droplets and splashes, a brilliant piece of work from a genius designer, Amy Aghaomi. The outfit, hand-encrusted with faceted crystals, caught the light like frozen stardust, sculpting her frame into a vision of intergalactic royalty. Mercy’s outfit was outstanding and judged by the audience as one of the most dressed stars of the night.

Also, Ghanaian fashion influencer Nana Akua Addo didn’t disappoint with the looks. Known for making bold and innovative statements at the AMVCAs, the fashion icon stormed the red carpet in a sculptural white gown that looked like something crafted by a futuristic architect. However, the night belonged to Mercy Aigbe, who didn’t only win the Best Supporting Actress for her role in the movie, “Farmer’s Bride”, but also, made a bold statement with her colourful outfit. The top half of her corseted gown featured a beaded design of orange and yellow beads made to portray the image of the sun.

Faminu, Liquorose walked away with N1 million each

In collaboration with renowned Nigerian photographer Kelechi Amadi-Obi-who captured stylish guests at the Amstel Malta Sleek Lounge-the brand crowned Akin Faminu and BBNaija star, Liquorose as Amstel Malta Sleek MVPs, awarding each a ₦1 million prize. The initiative, rooted in self-expression and confidence, mirrored the brand’s premium identity. To top it all, Amstel Malta presented the coveted ‘Best Movie’ Award, awarded to Freedom Way by Blessing Uzzi, cementing its long-standing commitment to spotlighting African storytelling.

Low moments

However, some attendees felt the show was not flawless as poor crowd control was a major factor, as many A-listers were seen standing while the show lasted. It was an eyesore spotting some of the big stars stretching their necks to catch a glimpse of the show from the gallery, where they were able to secure seats. This has become a recurring experience coupled with the inaudible microphones which almost ruined the night as guests were equally struggling most times to listen to the proceedings of the evening, anchored by IK Osakioduwa alongside young talent David Oke.

Poor Performances

Apart from Johnny Drille, who was given less than 10 minutes to perform his hit song, ‘How Are You my Friend’, other artists who graced the stage on the night were not exceptional. From Nigerian Idol season 9 winner, Chima to Fido, Kumie and Serotonin , they didn’t impress the audience on stage. One wouldn’t be surprised that the organizers decided to go for them in the event of their inability to get top music stars due to the current economic situation in the country.

A celebration of African Cinema

The AMVCA 2025 ceremony was a testament to the growing impact of African storytelling across film, television, and digital platforms. It was a night that will be remembered for a long time, with many moments that will stay with fans forever.

After party jam

The after party was as well-attended as the main show. Hosted by Heineken, it was a fitting finale to a week-long celebration of African film, fashion, and creativity. True to form, the event delivered on every front: high-energy, impeccably styled, and flawlessly executed. Heineken elevated the experience further with a captivating fashion runway moment featuring pieces from the Heineken 45 Collection. Worn by standout fashion and lifestyle influencers; Frances Theodore, Diana Eneje, Sheggz Olusemo, Saga Adeolu, and Yemi Cregx, the showcase was a bold fusion of contemporary and premium fashion-a nod to Heineken’s knack for trendsetting and its ever-evolving relationship with modern culture. DJs Wanni x Handi and Hypeman Shoddy also brought infectious energy to the night, keeping guests hyped and fully immersed with music sets that amplified the celebration. Guests, who didn’t want the party to come to an end, were also treated to a curated moment featuring the Heineken 45cl bottle, which was seamlessly integrated into the night’s sophisticated fashion runway, elevating the event’s refined atmosphere.