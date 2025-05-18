AMVCA 11: Art, beauty, culture Ignite the red carpet

By Ayo Onikoyi

The 11th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), held on May 10, 2025, at Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos, Nigeria, was not just a celebration of cinematic excellence—it was also a dazzling display of African fashion, art, and cultural identity. The event spotlighted the ingenuity and vibrancy of African designers and celebrities, making it a landmark night for fashion lovers across the continent.

The red carpet came alive as celebrities showcased a stunning blend of elegance, innovation, and cultural pride. While some channeled artistic fantasy through their attire, others went a step further by proudly incorporating their heritage—fusing traditional elements with modern aesthetics in a seamless display of style.

AMVCA 11’s fashion scene stood as a powerful testament to the creative energy and expressive spirit of African fashion and entertainment. Stars embraced elegance and innovation while honoring their roots, using fashion to celebrate African identity on a global stage.

According to some global observers of fashion, this year’s AMVCA even outshone the Met Gala, which was held just days earlier. In terms of originality, artistic expression, and elegance, the AMVCA red carpet was a clear standout.