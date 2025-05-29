AllOn invests ₦2bn in Salpha Energy to boost local solar assembly

…Set to expand access to clean energy in Nigeria

By Sebastine Obasi

Nigerians with little or no access to electricity will soon heave a sigh of relief. AllOn, an impact investment company, dedicated to increasing access to energy products and services for unserved and underserved off-grid energy markets in Nigeria has announced a ₦2billion investment into Salpha Energy, a leading clean energy company focused on delivering reliable solar solutions to underserved communities,.

This strategic investment marks a significant milestone in both organizations’ aligned missions to power off-grid and under-electrified households, businesses, and institutions across the country. The funding will be deployed to scale Salpha’s operations, expand its product portfolio, and strengthen its local solar assembly facility—the only female-led solar home system assembly plant in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Salpha’s local assembly plant enables increased control over design, technical optimization, and quality assurance, ensuring that solar technologies are tailored to meet the specific energy needs of African consumers. The company’s turnkey solar systems—ranging from 150Wp to 100kWp and integrated with battery storage and smart inverters—have already impacted over 2 million lives across Nigeria. These solutions support vital services such as lighting, refrigeration, ventilation, and medical equipment in primary healthcare centers, micro-enterprises, schools, and other critical infrastructure, especially in off-grid and weak-grid areas.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Caroline Eboumbou, CEO of AllOn, said: “AllOn is happy to provide local currency financing to help local industries solve the long-standing industry currency mismatch risk. Aside of answering this critical need, this investment aligns directly with our mission to bridge the access-to-energy gap in Nigeria by backing indigenous companies that are innovating for impact. Salpha Energy is not only delivering reliable, affordable, and sustainable solar solutions to communities, it is also boldly stepping into local manufacturing and is a female- led clean tech innovation company. This is how we create jobs, build resilience, and accelerate progress toward universal energy access.”

Founded with a vision to democratize energy access across Africa, Salpha Energy continues to lead the charge in enabling “Energy Freedom” for millions. Sandra Chukwudozie, Founder and CEO of Salpha Energy, stated: “This capital raise is a huge step forward in our vision to power homes and businesses with products designed, assembled, and optimized right here on the continent. It’s not just about access to electricity—it’s about dignity, productivity, and opportunity for the over c00million people across sub-Saharan Africa who are still off-grid.”

With this investment, AllOn reinforces its commitment to empowering local entrepreneurs, enhancing clean energy value chains, and building an inclusive energy future—one solution, one community at a time.