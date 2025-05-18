ALLIANCE:With right strategy, APC will become history in 2027 — Nwosu

*Ralphs Okey Nwosu

By John Alechenu

In this interview, the National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Chief Ralph Okey Nwosu, speaks on the looming Anambra governorship election and the chances of a united opposition against President Bola Tinubu come 2027. Excerpts:

As one of the opposition leaders in the country, what best strategy would you suggest to defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress and President Tinubu in 2027?

It beats me when people feel that President Bola Tinubu is difficult to defeat. I wonder, how, why? I went to Lagos and all I hear is “Ebi n pa everybody” and this echoes in all parts of the country. So where will he get the votes? We are all hungry – from the streets in Lagos to Port Harcourt, Kano, Uyo and Sokoto. Poverty, insecurity occasioned by bad government is devouring the nation. The APC governments have failed woefully. APC as a party is in delusion. They will sweep themselves out with their broom or we get the citizens to do so. However, because we want to carry everyone along on our rescue mission, we are building a broad-based coalition, and we are not discriminating against anyone. During our National Convention we shall also adopt our Charter with Nigerians that it is no more business as usual. Both old and new, PDP, APC, LP, PRP and others – all are welcome to the struggle to rescue Nigeria and position it for greatness.

One would have thought that ADC would use the Anambra governorship election holding in November this year to make a bold statement towards the 2027 general elections, but not much has been heard from the party. What is the problem?

I am not surprised you asked this question. 2027 is a project of massive nature, one that will affect Nigeria like nothing before. It will determine the future of our democracy and our country and, therefore, requires special skills to actualise meaningfully. Today is World Creativity and Innovation Day in the UN calendar. Leaders are expected to employ creative thinking and innovation as essential tools in problem solving and sustainable development. Moving forward, for Anambra and all elections, we have a well thought out strategy. Leadership in this age is like choreographing an Opera. The orchestra has different parts. To get the desired outcome, just like the instrumentalists, the conductors do not need distractions. My answer for you is: wait for the symphony. Do not forget that Anambra is my home state. We are at work on many fronts. The violist alone does not make opera.

As part of ADC’s build up for the next general elections is the planned National Convention, which you announced at the last NEC meeting, you said you’re going to step down as National Chairman. Has a date been fixed for the Convention?

During our last NWC and NEC meetings, we took a decision on both congresses and the National Convention to create room for all new entrants to be part of leadership, policy formulation and contest in all elections as full-fledged members. By now, we could have even concluded the process. We are looking for the funding; we are not a money bag party. But I can tell you, ADC is transitioning fast. Many organisations and youth groups have joined our party. The membership has grown in millions. We are consolidating things so as to have a seamless exercise. The security situation in the country is a major challenge. But give and take, in two to three months, we must conclude and the new ADC will emerge.

As the founding National Chairman, I have always said that ADC was divinely inspired. God gave us that name and the symbol of handshake with which to govern and build a united country that will herald the African renaissance in truth. The way things are going, I have done my job. I can give you guys an expo: the next Chairman can come from any part of the country. ADC is not pigeonholed like APC or PDP. Our continental nature will begin to show up more after 2027. This National Convention prepares the ground.

With the benefit of hindsight, are you satisfied with the achievements recorded by the ADC since its formation?

It has been challenging, but we have done well. I thought it would have been easier. The APGA project, which I championed in Anambra, took power in the state within the first general elections’ cycle of its birth. But I have realised that our politicians are opportunists and mercantile in nature since the ADC project. The experience has given me particularly a broad perspective of the political and public service disposition of our people from all parts of the country.

2027 will make it the 20th year we are presenting candidates for election. I have many consolations, first rooted in the Bible: a journey Moses and his team had planned for 40 days took 40 years. If ours takes 20 years, with every one of the founding executives except our late National Youth Leader still in good health working on this divine mandate, why should I complain? Within the last 20 years, over 100 political parties have been deregistered, and ADC is still standing strong and never compromised our principles. Within these years, we built a party that a former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has identified with and pronounced to be the most principled, progressive and purpose-led organisation in Nigeria; a party that has controlled over 65 percent of members of the Oyo State House of Assembly. ADC has had three senators and over 12 members of the House of Representatives at a time. We have produced elected persons from the South-West, South-South, North-East and North-Central. If not for institutional abuses, ADC values would be pasted in many more federal, state and local council seats. So we journey into 2027 with confidence.

There have been talks of coalition by opposition political parties, including the PDP, even though governors of the party have dissociated from it. Do you see the possibility of opposition parties working together in 2027? Where does ADC stand on the coalition Atiku and others are proposing?

I get offended when people talk about governors, be they PDP, APC or of any other party. Most of them are not sure of winning their wards without money and because they criminalize themselves once they got into office, they lose their voices for public advocacy or to stand against the president for fear of EFCC. So that is what is going on. But come to think of it, Labour Party with Peter Obi won Lagos, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and FCT without any governor or support of any strong politician and political party except ADC. God has posited that for any serious minded leader not to look back or allow self be stampeded by busybodies. ADC is in serious coalition talks with the Peoples Redemption Party, and we have made this public. We have reached out to a handful of other parties. In a short while, party leaders would finish their consultations and then we shall adopt a viable candidate whose worldview aligns with our purpose. What I preach to my colleagues is that party leaders must show character. The potpourri culture that has been created around politics and democracy in this country does not represent most of us. The democratic ecosystem in Nigeria, where it is all about personal gains, power, domination, and money, will only destroy. This perception is offensive to people like me and contrary to ADC values. It is the so-called dominant parties that have eroded the framework or standardised ethical pillars on which public service can be built. It is like everyone in politics in Nigeria is in a race for money and to intimidate and dominate others and compromise all the institutional structures that would ordinarily serve as a balancing and stabilisation coordinates. I am upset when party leaders chase after men of the moment who are usurping power at different levels. Such persons make all of us look horrible and dirty. How can a people choose to make corruption, bigotry, dichotomy a way of being? Such an organisation, estate, or country where such things become normal cannot go too far—it will collapse. But I believe we are going to get it right this time. The coalition we have built so far centers more on youth and women groups, students, civil societies and labour. I want you to remember that in 2022/23, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and their Trade Union Congress (TUC) counterpart had settled to work with ADC, but due to shortness of time, we were not able to consummate the relationship in full. On a second thought, it has turned out to be a blessing in disguise. We now have the time to build a citizens’ structure together with these congresses and other thought leaders and organisations—the Coalition for Protection of Democracy (COPDEM), African Farmers Club, Justice Group and Citizens for Good Government, as well as The Progressive Alliance for Change. There are so many. During our last NWC meeting, we counted 73 (of them). It means Nigerians are pooling together. ADC Diaspora Network is doing their own. They have brought together a network of Nigerians living in all the continents of the world—countries, cities and the remotest localities in the globe.

We are ever ready. As you know, the ADC symbol of handshake and DNA elements of forward-looking, inclusion, diversity and respectful engagement and accommodation make us welcoming to all. But we have gone far beyond joining any other alliance or coalition. We have gone too far in our formation and structuring. The ADC Continental Youth Council is everywhere, and our messaging is already in sync with the yearning of over 20 million Nigerians. That aside, the ADC Directorate of Civil Society & Progressives Mobilization National Coordinators have built a membership structure that can deliver every polling unit in this country. So ADC is good, prepared and ready. Any of them can join us if they so desire. The problem some of these organisations seem to have is that they have a mindset and their time in power has made them so complacent and extremely dependent on institutional whims, abuse of power, incumbency syndrome and are laid back. Most of them have difficulty connecting with the citizens, and for some, lethargy has set in. For the kind of mega citizens’ movement that we are building, these leaders cannot lead the new campaign. But they have patriots with diverse activity knowledge that I admire, like Atiku Abubakar, Ben Obi, David Mark of PDP, (former) Governor Rauf Aregbesola, Hon Emeka Nwajiuba and Hon. Saliu Lukman of APC and Dr Tanko Yinusa and Peter Ameh of LP are great guys any patriot can work with.

If former Vice President Atiku Abubakar desires to contest the 2027 presidential election on ADC platform, will you allow it?

Why not? If he comes out boldly to join the party, he may be elected to carry ADC flag. He has the best qualifications—better qualification and tutelage than anyone in the field at the moment.

Atiku has been in the presidential race since 1993. Don’t you think it is time for him to yield the stage for someone younger?

I think nothing about that. He seems to be a man with a mission, why try to stop a missionary. Dexterity is an essential element of leadership. Never give up spirit. This time, he will win and get the opportunity to demonstrate to Nigerians why he has continued wanting to be president. Look at the state of the nation. With the ever-dwindling quality of leadership and service delivery to the citizens, this will make anyone who has something to offer to continue on the path. No one is happy with the state of our nation. APC has taken the country so low; we have lost our influence. We have become a poverty and hunger-stricken capital of the world. The unemployment rate, insecurity, the economy and the very bleak future prospects are alarming. Come on, we need experienced hands. No one is better qualified than Atiku to deal with the complex and complicated problem the country is facing now. I am not being patronising; if he wishes, he can come into ADC. But for someone who has worked under Obasanjo for eight years—if nothing else—he will have a Nigeria perspective to governance. Atiku can go to any local government in Nigeria and his friends will host a big party for him, politics or no politics. No one else has the reach. He is urbane and cosmopolitan. He can help Nigeria at this stage to build unity and bring to rest the disgusting divide that our recent politics has been promoting.

Do you put his age into consideration?

Age is nothing. If allowed, I will get President Olusegun Obasanjo back on ADC ballot. I will get him re-elected on ADC ticket. At his age, he is the most agile—physically, emotionally and mentally strong. At 90 years or so, he is still roundly better to serve than all those that have served since he left office. And you cannot compare his presence of mind, emotional awareness and energy to Tinubu or Buhari. Baba can still attend conferences where he is required to talk in five continents within one week. So, while I want to see more youths in leadership, age is not that much a factor at the moment. Business leaders, governors, permanent secretaries, military heads—you name them—still fill the homes of OBJ, IBB and Abdulsalami and other elderly leaders for sound advice and guidance. Some people can be frail even between the ages 40 and 60. Baba plays the role of adviser, guide and mentor to many heads of government and youth and women organisations across the globe. That one is 40 years and has a PhD does not mean we entrust leading NNPC or CBN on his shoulder. Theory and practice are different. For me, the person who has learned most from Baba OBJ’s pro-Nigeria leadership is Atiku. They may have issues, but eight years under Baba, and many years under late Gen. Shehu Musa Yar’Adua—who himself worked with Baba—gives Atiku an edge in terms of panoramic comprehension of the issues with the Nigeria state and its development. Nigeria has its complexities, and leaders like Obasanjo have approached leadership and statecraft thinking Nigeria first. When OBJ took over in 1999, Nigeria was like a pariah nation with so much debt accumulation. Now Nigeria has become completely irrelevant on the global stage with unimaginable debt portfolio and even greater domestic challenges than ever before. Being a state governor alone has not prepared Bola Tinubu to be president. He never worked under Awolowo and did not allow elders to guide him—not Jakande, not General Alani Akinrinade. He emerged as governor of Lagos and became imperial majesty not only of Lagos but of South-West. Imperial power is corrupting.

Nigeria needs someone who can put it on a transformational development trajectory once again as Obasanjo did. OBJ had a good knowledge of the Nigerian landscape and that helped him in 1999, but his military background—which many capitalised on—created some tension. Since 1999 when our democratic regime came to be, it was only during Obasanjo’s tenure that we ever experienced leadership of any quality which made it possible for our democracy to cross all dangers, and today we celebrate 26 years of democracy. No one can compare the work President Obasanjo did with what we have seen after. Atiku worked with Obasanjo and witnessed Baba in action firsthand. Nigeria is in most severe trouble at this time. The APC government has reversed all the gains. For our today and the future generations, we need to reset the table.

Many people are of the opinion that the ADC should lobby Peter Obi to run on its platform. Do you think so?

Why? We are not that parochial in ADC. I have never spoken to Obi for over one year now. Since after the last elections, we may have seen twice or thrice; twice I looked for him and once we met in a function. Remember in 2023 ADC was the only party that threw their weight behind Peter Obi and Labor Party. We did so because we are a responsible citizens’ party. We supported Obi/Datti ticket and stood with them all through the ordeals following the general elections. So, one would assume that if Mr. Obi’s party was having challenges ADC should be their best option. But if he thinks otherwise, ADC will strategize to win the election with or without anyone. Not Obi, not Atiku. Recently a group of youths came to me and said they have 20 million young voters they will deliver to ADC if we can trust to welcome their candidates. So, we have many paths to this coalition and to the Villa. No desperation on our part. But we are assuring all stakeholders that this election will be won at national level, and we shall produce majority in both houses of the National Assembly, as well as win majority of the governorship seats and state houses of Assembly by 2027.

Some CPC elements have pledged to support Tinubu’s re-election despite rumours of defection of the group from the APC due to marginalisation in Tinubu government. Will you say the president can bank in such assurances?

That is their problem. I am least concerned about the infighting in APC. But I can tell you that some of them giving that assurance are those still expecting Tinubu’s appointment or what they now call palliative treatment from Wike or Mr. President. The marriage was wrong in the first place. APC has created much havoc in the polity, they have divided the country more than ever. Be they CPC or PDP supporting the government, I can tell you for free that they are looking for settlement and some retirement money. They don’t care about Nigeria. Their support means nothing because Nigerians have lost hope in their party and government. APC is a complete failure. Just imagine where the country was in 2015 and compare to where we are now. Tinubu government stinks. I am not sure that in another six months, any decent person will remain in APC. APC will just be there for Tinubu and Wike and their hangers on from Eko and may be leaches who want to suck Nigeria dry.