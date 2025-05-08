Home » News » Alleged terrorism: Court admits videos of Kanu’s radio Biafra broadcasts
News

May 8, 2025

Alleged terrorism: Court admits videos of Kanu’s radio Biafra broadcasts

Kanu raises alarm, alleges tricks by FG to perpetually hold him down Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has drawn attention to what he described as serial executive and judicial fraud being perpetrated against him since his extraordinary rendition in 2021. In an open letter addressed to Nigerians yesterday, Kanu said: ‘’In a judgment entered on March 1, 2017, the Federal High Court, Abuja, ruled that the ‘IPOB is not an unlawful group’. At the time, it received widespread publicity which can be verified. ‘’This landmark ruling (made by the court before it turned unjust) emanated in a criminal proceedings that required ‘proof beyond reasonable doubt’ and in which the federal government and my humble self presented our respective cases. ‘’Alas! Instead of the federal government to go on appeal as the law mandated (if they are dissatisfied with the judgment), the former Attorney-General (Abubakar Malami) went behind closed doors with a letter signed by late Abba Kyari and got IPOB proscribed/tagged a terrorist group in an ex parte proceedings that conducted without notice to me or to the IPOB. ‘’This abominable incident was the earliest sign yet that the government and its judiciary have struck an unholy and fraudulent alliance to deny me my rights and thereby imperil the life and liberty of millions who identity with IPOB. ‘’On October 26, 2022, a Federal High Court declared my extraordinary rendition and detention as unconstitutional, stating that: ‘the manner of arrest and detention of the Applicant (Mazi Nnamdi Kanu) in Kenya, his continued detention in Abuja, his subjection to physical and mental trauma by the Respondents, the inhuman and degrading treatment meted out to the Applicant amounts to a brazen violation of the Applicant’s fundamental right to dignity of his person and threat to life under Section 34 (1)(a) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).’ ‘’The court further ordered the federal government to apologize to me and pay me compensation. In a responsible society and well-ordered, run by a responsible government, this judgment is sufficient to have ended my lengthy detention and encourage the federal government to constructively engage me on the issue of the self-determination agitation that triggered this whole saga. ‘’Pedal back to October 13, 2022, when the Court of Appeal held that: ‘The courts must never shy away from calling the executive to order when they resort to acts of ‘executive lawlessness.’ ‘’The duty of the courts is to maintain a balance between ensuring that law and order is obeyed and the protection of the individual from oppressive actions by the executive. ‘’By the forcible abduction and extraordinary rendition of the Appellant (Mazi Nnamdi Kanu) from Kenya to this country on the 27th day of June 2021, in violation of international and state laws, the lower court or, indeed, any court in this country is divested of jurisdiction to entertain charges against the Appellant’. ‘’Despite the clarity of this judgment and its comportment with reason, the federal government refused to release me from detention while it went behind closed doors and connived with three other justices of the court of appeal who fraudulently and swiftly sat on appeal over the judgment and practically destroyed it by issuing what they termed ‘a stay of execution’. ‘’One may then ask: Is it not abominable for a court to stay a judgment the government already disobeyed? In a plethora of cases, the Supreme Court has held that anybody who disobeys a related court order cannot be given any judicial relief until such order is obeyed. ‘’This is a sound reasoning that applied to everybody but is fraudulently overlooked when it comes to my case. Fast forward to 15th December 2023 when the Supreme Court sent back my case to the Federal High Court for trial. ‘’For avoidance of doubt, that was not the only decision the Supreme Court made. It also decided that my bail should not have been revoked and it went on to state clearly that the judge exhibited significant and unacceptable bias by revoking my bail. ‘’In a sane society, one would expect that when the High court received my case from the Supreme Court and hankered down for trial, it was also duty-bound to restore my bail in line with the pronouncement of the apex court. ‘’But that did not happen. Why? Well, your guess is as good as mine and that is: the Court connived with the federal government to continue my detention in violation of Section 287 of the Nigerian Constitution. ‘’On September 24, 2024, I decided that I have had enough of taking my chances at getting justice from a judge that, in June 2021, sent me to secret police detention without fair hearing, later refused to transfer me to prison to better prepare for my trial and capped it all by refusing to restore my bail and instead ordering an accelerated trial in the face of the reality that I will never get a fair trial whilst detained at the DSS. ‘’These are the major reasons that compelled me to request recusal of the judge and having consented to it, she proceeded to make an order removing herself from my case. That order was never challenged on appeal; thus it remains extant to this day. ‘’But instead of the Chief judge of the Federal High Court to do the lawful thing by assigning my case to another judge, he connived with the federal government to eat crow and send my case to a judge that stands recused by a valid order. ‘’To conclude this open letter, let me make it clear that it should in no way be construed to mean that there are no decent judges in Nigeria that can be trusted to deliver even-handed justice in my case. That is not the issue. ‘’Instead, the issue is that my case is deliberately being shielded from judges and justices that are deemed to be committed to doing justice, even when it means that the federal government must lose. ‘’Be that as it may, if it will take the rest of my life in detention to produce me before a proper and impartial court, so be it. But let me say this for the world to know: I will not succumb to any trial conducted by any judge or court whose jurisdiction does not pass constitutional muster. Not now, not ever.’’

Nnamdi Kanu

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA— The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, yesterday, admitted in evidence, video clips containing a series of inflammatory broadcasts that were made by the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The  videos, which were contained in a flash drive, were played in the open court after the Federal Government tendered them through an operative of the Department of State Services, DSS, which was codenamed PW-BBB.

In one of the videos, Kanu, who is answering to a seven-count charge bordering on terrorism and treasonable felony, was seen announcing the creation of the Eastern Security Network, ESN, which was described as the armed wing of the IPoB.

Kanu equally declared a lockdown in the entire South-East region of the country, in furtherance of his Biafra secessionist agenda. 

One of the videos the court admitted in evidence, was tagged: “Broadcast by Nnamdi Kanu.” 

The IPoB leader was seen in the clip, addressing his followers on what he called “The Blessed Land of Biafra.”

While announcing the formation of the ESN, he implored his followers to rise and defend their land against what he referred to as “Fulani domination.”

He further warned political leaders in the region against compromise, even as he issued a directive that forbade the presence of Fulani herdsmen in the South-East.

Kanu, specifically declared in the video that: “No Fulani parading as herdsmen shall be allowed in our land. If you are an agent of the Fulani, turn away this evening.”

Led in evidence by Federal Government’s lead prosecutor,  Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN, the witness, who testified behind a protective screen, maintained that Kanu’s broadcasts precipitated various acts of terrorism in the South-East.

Related News

Despite spirited objection from Kanu’s legal team led by a former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Kanu Agabi, SAN, trial Justice James Omotosho admitted the video recordings and the accompanying certificate of compliance, and marked them as Exhibits PWA and PW1, respectively.

Likewise, the court admitted as Exhibit PWF, a letter dated June 17, 2021, through which the then AGF, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, directed the DSS to investigate Kanu for allegedly engaging in acts of terrorism, murder, and inciting violence in the South East.

The witness, who read from the letter, insisted that Kanu’s broadcasts were followed by coordinated attacks on police stations and correctional facilities, resulting in the loss of lives and property.

He quoted a portion of the letter where Kanu allegedly instructed that security operatives should be brought down and their weapons seized.

In another video clip recorded on December 12, 2020, which was played in the court, the IPoB leader was seen in a broadcast, declaring: “In the blessed land of Biafra, we must do everything to save ourselves from extinction.”

He described Nigeria as a “zoo” and called for resistance against what he termed as Fulani domination, just as he accused Igbo political leaders of betraying their people.

More so, Kanu, in another video, introduced the ESN, which he compared with another regional security outfit in the South West, Amotekun, which he said was established to defend the South-East from Fulani herders.

Besides, the court viewed footage from the #EndSARS protests, where Kanu was seen directing attacks on police and government facilities.

Another video dated May 30, 2021, showed Kanu declaring a total lockdown in the South-East in memory of fallen Biafrans even as he instructed residents not to leave their homes.

He was also seen in another clip, asking his followers to procure guns and bullets for self-defence, referencing threats from Boko Haram and Fulani herders he labelled as terrorists.

The official gazette that proscribed the IPoB as a terrorist organisation, dated September 20, 2017, was also admitted in evidence by the court.

Meanwhile, following an application by the prosecution counsel, Justice Omotosho adjourned further proceedings in the case till today.

It will be recalled that Kanu was arrested on October 14, 2015, upon his return to the country from the United Kingdom.

Following his arraignment, the court, on April 25, 2017, granted him bail on health grounds after he had spent about 18 months in detention.

Upon the perfection of the bail conditions, he was on April 28, 2017, released from the Kuje prison. 

However, midway into the trial, the IPOB leader escaped from the country after soldiers invaded his country home at Afara Ukwu Ibeku in Umuahia, Abia State, an operation that led to the death of some of his followers.

Kanu was later re-arrested in Kenya on June 19, 2021, and extraordinarily renditioned back to the country by security agents on June 27, 2021.

Owing to the development, the trial court, on June 29, 2021, remanded him in custody of DSS, where he remained till date. 

On April 8, 2022, the court struck out eight out of the 15-count charges that FG preferred against him on the premise that they lacked substance. 

Likewise, the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal, on October 13, 2022, ordered Kanu’s immediate release from detention even as it quashed the charge against him.

Dissatisfied with the decision, FG took the matter before the Supreme Court, even as it persuaded the appellate court to suspend the execution of the judgment, pending the determination of its appeal.

While deciding the appeal, the Supreme Court, on December 15, 2023, vacated the judgment of the appellate court and gave FG the nod to try the IPOB leader on the subsisting seven-count charge.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.