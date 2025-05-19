Alleged terrorism case: Don’t link Simon Ekpa to Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB warns

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has issued a statement cautioning against attempts to link Simon Ekpa, a Finland-based Nigeerian, to its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

In a release signed by Comrade Emma Powerful, IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, the group described recent reports linking Ekpa to its leadership as “misleading and inaccurate.” IPOB emphasized that Ekpa is not a member of the group and does not represent its interests or speak on its behalf.

The group clarified that: Simon Ekpa is not a member of IPOB. He does not speak for, represent, or act on behalf of IPOB.

Efforts to associate him with Mazi Nnamdi Kanu or the IPOB structure are “unfounded and misleading.”

According to IPOB, Ekpa has publicly stated that he is not part of the organization, and any attempt to suggest otherwise is not reflective of the group’s stance.

IPOB urged the Nigerian public and the international community to disregard any misleading information suggesting that Ekpa is acting on behalf of the group. It reaffirmed its commitment to peaceful advocacy and lawful self-determination in line with international law.

The group reiterated its focus on the unlawful detention and extraordinary rendition of Nnamdi Kanu, urging relevant authorities to respect court rulings regarding his case.

“We remain committed to our peaceful pursuit for justice and fairness, and we encourage the public to remain informed with verified facts,” the statement concluded.