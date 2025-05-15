Alleged N3.1bn fraud: EFCC presents final witness against Suswam

Suswam

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, yesterday, presented its ninth and final prosecution witness, PW9, Ape Sunday, in the ongoing trial of former Governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam.

The commission is prosecuting Suswam alongside his former Commissioner for Finance, Omodachi Okolobia, on an amended 11-count charge bordering on the diversion of public funds totalling N3.1 billion, being part of the proceeds from the sale of the state government’s shares held on its behalf by Benue Investment and Property Company Limited.

During yesterday’s proceedings, prosecuting counsel A. O. Atolagbe informed the court that the prosecution was presenting its ninth and final witness, effectively signalling the closure of its case.

The decision to close the case with PW9 followed the inability of the 10th prosecution witness, PW10, Mrs. Shiedu Awade, to testify due to ill-health.

PW9, an EFCC investigator, while being led in evidence, informed the court that PW10, a former cashier and executive officer of Benue Investment and Property Ltd, had been admitted to the National Hospital, Abuja, and was unable to appear in court due to the severity of her illness.

In response to the prosecution’s final presentation, counsel to the first and second defendants, C. E. Ugbozor and Paul Erokoro, SAN, informed the court of their intention to file a “no-case submission,” and requested 14 days to do so. The prosecution counsel, in turn, requested 21 days to file a response to the defence’s application.

Justice Lifu adjourned the matter to June 24, 2025, for the adoption of the defence’s no-case submission.