Alleged forgery: Court fixes June 16 to hear case against FCDA boss

….as defendant files motion to dismiss suit

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA– The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Wednesday, slated June 16 to hear the alleged certificate forgery case against a Federal Capital Development Authority, FCDA, Director, Mrs. Odom Anita.

The court, which was presided over by Justice Binta Nyako, said it would, on the adjourned date, consider an application for the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, to be joined as a defendant in the matter.

Justice Nyako had earlier granted the University of Port Harcourt the nod to file processes in the matter.

The plaintiff, Mr. Njoku Ifeanyichukwu, had approached the court, alleging discrepancies in certificates belonging to the FCDA Director.

Among other things, he prayed the court to compel the authorities of the University of Port Harcourt to produce the admission records, departmental results and graduation certificate of the defendant.

He further prayed the court to mandate the FCDA to produce the academic records, graduation certificate and the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, discharge certificate upon which the defendant was employed into its establishment.

The FCDA, Uniport and Mrs. Odom were cited as 1st to 3rd defendants in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CD/929/2024.

The plaintiff maintained that the defendants were bound by provisions of the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act to make available before the court all the certificates that were requested.

At the resumed proceeding on Wednesday, counsel to the plaintiff, Mr. Abiodun Olusanya, told the court that he received a preliminary objection the 3rd defendant filed to challenge the competence of the suit.

In the objection, the defendant, through her lawyer, Mr. Martin Agba, told the court that the case against her was accentuated by malice, saying it was aimed to intimidate her for supporting her step-niece who was allegedly molested by one, Mr Chukwuemeka Emmanuel Uyaelumuo.

According to the defendant, “The case of molestation was reported to the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), which promptly launched an investigation into the matter.

“The case assumed national prominence when it was regularly featured and discussed on TVC and the popular Berekete Family (Human Rights) FM Radio, Abuja, over a period of time.”

She added that, “the rape suspect decided to launch attacks against her by instigating the Nigeria Police and other security agencies to embarrass her by raising patently false and malicious petitions against her in a desperate bid to intimidate and distract her family members from their fight for justice for the young victim.

“In furtherance of his sinister objective, the rape suspect procured the applicant on record, who is using phoney names like Excellent International School, etc, issued petitions to my alma mater, University of Port Harcourt, Nigeria Police and other security agencies over some patently false allegations of criminal conspiracy, job racketeering, forgery, cheating and use of forged university degree certificates to secure jobs,” the defendant averred.