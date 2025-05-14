Alleged Derogatory Remarks: Stop insulting Ndigbo – Igboezue warns Reno Omokri

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI — The Igboezue International Association Nigeria and the Diaspora (IIAND) has issued a stern warning to Mr. Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, urging him to cease further insults on Ndigbo or face the consequences.

The group also called on Omokri’s community, whether in Bayelsa or Rivers State, to call him to order, stating that his political disagreements with any Igbo person or group should not be a basis for insulting the entire ethnic group.

Igboezue described Omokri as an “unsolicited attack dog” for President Bola Tinubu, noting that Omokri, who previously criticized Tinubu, had suddenly become an “unsolicited ally” of the President. They expressed that his continuous derogatory remarks against Ndigbo would no longer be tolerated.

Omokri had, in a recent post attacking Mr. Peter Obi and the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPoB) over the declaration of May 30, 2025, as Biafra Heroes Day, referred to the defunct Biafrans as “rebels.”

Reacting to this, Igboezue, through its National President Worldwide, Chief Pius Uchenna Okafor, demanded that Omokri desist from further insults against Ndigbo, warning that any unguarded and unprovoked statements against the defunct Biafra Republic would no longer be tolerated.

According to Igboezue: “We, the Igboezue International Association Nigeria and the Diaspora, have for some time watched Mr. Reno Omokri and his likes insult the entire Igbo race with their reckless statements against the defunct Biafran people, whom Ndigbo represent. Our attention was recently drawn to Mr. Omokri’s attack on Ndigbo by calling the defunct Biafra people rebels while attacking Mr. Peter Obi and IPoB.”

The group clarified that it is not against Omokri criticizing any politician or group he disagrees with but emphasized that “unwarranted and unprovoked attacks on Ndigbo” would not be accepted. They urged him to keep his grievances directed at individuals or groups, not the entire ethnic community.

Igboezue further noted: “While we understand that his unguarded statements are politically motivated, probably to secure an appointment or relevance, we want to remind him that respected figures like Chief Edwin Clark and Chief Ayo Adebanjo, who contributed significantly to Nigeria, never attacked any ethnic group to earn their respect.”

The association also reminded Omokri that there are young Igbo people living in the same communities as him, cautioning him against making careless remarks against Ndigbo.

They added: “Calling the entire Igbo race rebels is a political joke taken too far, and it will not be tolerated anymore. Omokri is stepping on our toes and crossing the boundary with his reckless utterances.”

Igboezue also pointed out that after the civil war, the Federal Government declared there was “no victor, no vanquished,” allowing everyone to return to their homes. They questioned why Omokri, who they described as “a nobody,” would have the audacity to label Ndigbo as rebels.

The association also expressed concerns over rumors that the Federal Government is considering Omokri for an ambassadorial position, questioning his capacity for leadership given his divisive remarks.

Finally, Igboezue called on political leaders and members of the National Assembly to “wake up to their responsibilities” and prevent further insults against Ndigbo, urging them not to remain silent while someone of Omokri’s character disrespects their people.