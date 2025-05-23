Alleged defamation against Akpabio: SAN confirms DPP’s charges against Natasha

Credit: AIT News

Legal representatives of Senator Natasha-Akpoti Uduaghan have confirmed that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has filed a three-count charge against the Kogi Central Senator over alleged statements deemed harmful to the reputation of Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

In a public statement issued by Dr. Ehiogie West-Idahosa, SAN, on behalf of the legal team, it was disclosed that the charges were received at about 2:30 p.m. on Friday, May 23, 2025, at the premises of the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja.

According to the statement, the allegations centre on purported “imputations” made by Senator Uduaghan, which the DPP contends were made with the intent to damage the public image of Senator Akpabio, who currently serves as President of the 10th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The legal team, acting on the authority of Senator Uduaghan, confirmed it had received the court filings and would be preparing a comprehensive defense.

“We received the said information on behalf of our client upon a letter of authority duly issued by her and filed in the Registry of the said Court,” the statement read.

Dr. West-Idahosa assured that the legal team would present all available factual and statutory defenses at the appropriate time during the trial.

He concluded the statement by calling for public support: “We count on the prayers and solidarity of all.”