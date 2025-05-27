Alleged Abuja Land Fraud: Court orders arrest of FCTA Director, 11 others

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA– An Abuja High Court sitting at Garki, on Tuesday, ordered the arrest of the Director of Investigations and Prosecution of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, Mr. Joseph Eriki, over his alleged involvement in a land fraud.

Justice Suleiman Belgore issued a bench warrant against the FCTA boss, following his failure to appear before the court to enter his plea to a nine-count charge the Federal Government L preferred against him and 11 others.

Other defendants in the matter are: Boniface Agwu, Ikechukwu Kanu, Prince Isaac Omoluwa, Nwaimoneye Augustine Onyisi, Surajo Aliyu, Ogbole Michael, as well as five companies; Super Structure Limited, Bonatec Electrical Company Limited, Weatherfield Engineering Marine Services Limited and Asher Information Services Limited.

FG alleged that the defendants had sometimes between 2019 to 2024, conspired among themselves to defraud a firm- Etha Ventures Limited, of plot 461 to 470 and 486 to 496, Sabon Lugbe, East Layout, Abuja.

They were accused of using a forged land document to defraud the firm, an offence contrary to section 366 of the Penal Code, 2009, and punishable under section 364 of the same Act.

Specifically, FG alleged that the FCTA Director, willfully and with the intent to defraud, falsified information about the plots of land and presented the forged documents to the office of the Attorney General of the Federation.

When the case was called on Tuesday, government prosecutor, Mr. David Kaswe, told the court that the defendants are currently on administrative bail.

He told the court that though they were duly informed of the charge against them, all efforts to bring them for arraignment proved abortive.

Consequently, relying on section 124 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, ACJA, 2015, he applied for the court to issue a bench warrant against the defendants as a last resort to compel their attendance for trial.

In a brief ruling, Justice Belgore ordered the arrest and production of the defendants before the court on June 4.