Alleged abscondment: FCT doctors embark on 3-day warning strike

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Association of Resident Doctors in the Federal Capital Territory Administration ARD-FCTA has embarked on a 3-day warning strike over the non-payment of April salaries for 127 of its members, following the conclusion of a staff verification exercise in which the FCT Civil Service Commission accused them of abscondment.

“We hereby declare a 3-day warning strike, effective from 8:00 am on Tuesday, 6th May 2025 to 8:00am on Friday, 9th May 2025”, the Association said in a letter to the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike dated 5th May, 2025,

The ARD-FCTA is an Association of Resident Doctors and Medical Officers practicing in FCTA’s 14 Districts and General hospitals; including the Department of Public Health under FCTA.

In the letter signed by its President and General Secretary, Dr. George Ebong and Dr Agbor Affiong respectively, the doctors said; “We observe with deep anger and utmost disappointment the arbitrary and unjust withholding of April salaries affecting 127 members of our association and other health workers, despite these staff undergoing the tedious verification process organized by the commission. This action was taken without any prior notice or due diligence, and this is completely unacceptable.

“We noticed how outrageously these workers were falsely tagged as having absconded and their names removed from payment platform by the Civil Service Commission, even though hospital services have continued uninterrupted. At a time when the welfare and remuneration of health workers is already depleted, such a move is not only insensitive but outrightly provocative. Over 100 dedicated staff have now been denied their rightful earnings – a disgraceful decision that has caused untold emotional, physical, psychological, and financial hardship.

“What is equally disturbing is the complete exclusion of key stakeholders from this decision-making process by the Civil Service Commission. The Medical Directors of the affected hospitals, the Director General of the Hospital Management Board, the Permanent Secretary of Health, and even the Mandate Secretary were all sidelined. This lack of consultation reveals a clear breakdown in governance and accountability”.

Among others, the association equally demanded the sack of the chairman of the FCT Civil Service Commission, Engr. Emeka Ezeh.

“The Chairman and staff of the Commission have shown blatant arrogance, rudeness, and disdain toward staff who approach them for legitimate inquiries. The utterances of the Civil Service Commission ranges from threatening words to mockery of health workers. They delay routine processes like post-Part 2 conversions, skipping, and promotions simply to assert irrelevant control and power. This kind of toxic and bureaucratic recklessness cannot be allowed to continue”, the association noted.

It consequently demanded the immediate payment of withheld April salaries to all affected staff without delay and their names added back to the payment platform.

Also, the association demanded an unreserved, written apology from the Chairman of the FCT Civil Service Commission to all affected members, acknowledging the emotional, psychological, physical and financial harm caused.

It also demanded “the immediate resignation of the Chairman of the FCT Civil Service Commission, whose actions have continuously undermined staff welfare and administrative progress.

“A public disclaimer from the Hospital Management Board affirming that all affected members are duly recognized, confirmed and verified staff of the Board, who had continued to discharge their duties with utmost commitment.

“A peaceful protest march to the Federal Capital Territory Administration to express our discontent and demand justice.

“If all the above demands are not met, the congress will reconvene and shall proceed on an indefinite strike. We will not remain silent while our members are disrespected, underpaid, and emotionally battered. Enough is enough!”, the association added.

While commending Wike “for the remarkable strides”, he is making in transforming infrastructure across the Federal Capital Territory, the association equally lauded him for his approval for the employment of 315 healthcare workers, which they described as a much-needed intervention in strengthening the health sector.

However, it noted with concern that the approval was yet to be implemented, and urged that the process be expedited without further delay.