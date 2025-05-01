Akwa Ibom workers pass vote of confidence in Eno over improved welfare

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Workers in Akwa Ibom State have passed a vote of confidence in Governor Umo Eno for his efforts in resolving key issues affecting their welfare since assuming office in 2023.

The commendation was given by the Chairperson of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Akwa Ibom State Council, Comrade Sunny James, during the 2025 Workers’ Day celebration held at the Uyo Township Stadium. The event, themed “Reclaiming the Civic Space in the Midst of Economic Hardship,” provided a platform for organized labour to acknowledge government efforts in addressing workers’ concerns.

Comrade James noted that out of 25 demands presented by the NLC during the 2024 Workers’ Day, 18 had already been resolved.

“Let me appreciate Governor Umo Eno for solving most of the issues affecting our workers. We score him an ‘A’ for resolving workers’ problems,” James stated. “Today, we have the pleasure and mandate of Akwa Ibom workers to announce a vote of confidence in the governor.”

He also acknowledged progress on payment of gratuities, commencement of the 12.5% contributory pension scheme, and the implementation of a state health insurance scheme now adopted by all MDAs.

Governor Eno, represented by his deputy Senator Akon Eyakenyi, expressed gratitude to the labour unions for recognizing the administration’s commitment. He reaffirmed his dedication to workers’ welfare under the ARISE Agenda, highlighting his administration’s proactive stance in spite of economic challenges.

“Though the general economic outlook has been tough and workers have experienced some hardship, there is a silver lining in the sky,” Eno said.

He also cited the recent award presented to him by the Trade Union Congress (TUC) as evidence of the positive strides made under his leadership.