Akwa Ibom to recommence free food distribution in June

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State Government has announced plans to restart another phase of free food distribution to the poorest and most vulnerable residents across the state under its Food Security Programme.

Governor Pastor Umo Eno made the disclosure during a meeting with his 368 Ward Personal Assistants (PAs) at the Banquet Hall of the Government House, Uyo.

The Governor urged the PAs to show unwavering commitment to the programme by ensuring the food palliatives reach the intended beneficiaries.

As an added motivation, Governor Eno announced a 100% increase in the monthly salary of the ward PAs—from ₦250,000 to ₦500,000—effective November 2024. The announcement was met with enthusiastic applause and a resounding declaration of support for the Governor’s leadership beyond 2027.

In a message of appreciation, Aniefiok James, Dean of the College of Ward Personal Assistants, expressed gratitude for the Governor’s continuous support and commitment to both their welfare and the broader interests of Akwa Ibom people. He reaffirmed the college’s full support for the ARISE Agenda and the Governor’s political aspirations.

Notable dignitaries at the meeting included:

Rt. Hon. Udeme Otong, Speaker of the State House of Assembly

Prince Enobong Uwah, Secretary to the State Government

Mr. Aniefiok Johnson, Executive Assistant/Chief Delivery Advisor

Elder Aniekan Akpan, State PDP Chairman

Chief Asam Asam, SAN

Senator Effiong Bob

Members of the State Executive Council