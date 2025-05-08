Akwa Ibom Chief Judge Swears in New Judicial Service Commission Executive Secretary

By Ayoyinka Jegede

The Chief Judge of Akwa Ibom State, Ekaette Fabian Obot, has sworn in Enefiok Essien as the new Executive Secretary of the State Judicial Service Commission. Essien, a seasoned lawyer, was appointed to the position following the retirement of the former Executive Secretary, Patience Nneke.

Prior to his appointment, Essien served as the Chief Dispute Resolution Officer (DRO) at the Multi-Door Courthouse in Uyo, an arm of the Akwa Ibom State Judiciary responsible for Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR).

During the swearing-in ceremony, Chief Judge Obot charged the new Executive Secretary to demonstrate dedication, loyalty, and responsibility in his new role. The Chief Judge further advised Essien to remain focused and consult the appropriate authorities for guidance when necessary.

In his speech on oath, Essien expressed his commitment to upholding the duties of his office with integrity, promising that his personal interests would not influence his decisions or actions.

Essien, born on August 8, 1971, in Mbiabong Itam, Itu Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State, has had an extensive educational background. He attended the African Primary School in Ajegunle and Alakoto High School in Olodi-Apapa, Lagos State. He later graduated from the University of Uyo with a law degree in 1997 and obtained his Bachelor of Law (B.L.) certificate from the Nigerian Law School in 1999.

Essien joined the Akwa Ibom State Judiciary in 2008 as an Assistant Chief Registrar and served in various roles, including as the Dispute Resolution Officer at the Multi-Door Courthouse before his current appointment.