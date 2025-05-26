Akwa Ibom APC group applauds Gov Eno for acknowledging Akpabio’s legacy

Godswill Akpabio, Senate President

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Media Network has commended Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State for recognizing the transformational achievements of Senator Godswill Akpabio during his tenure as governor.

In a statement issued on Monday in Uyo, the Director General of the group, Otuekong Iniobong John, praised the governor’s recent remarks attributing key infrastructural developments in the state to Akpabio’s visionary leadership.

“It is essential to note that without Senator Akpabio’s foresight in building and commissioning an airport, we might not have witnessed the birth of Ibom Air,” John stated.

He further highlighted the role of the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in enabling the state to host international football matches and dismissed criticisms that the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel in Ikot Ekpene was a wasted project.

“Contrary to claims that the hotel is merely an ’empty monument,’ it plays a pivotal role in the hospitality sector,” he said.

John also referenced several other infrastructural feats of the Akpabio era, including world-class roads, the state’s first flyovers, and the suspended bridge in Abak Local Government Area, all of which, he said, laid the foundation for the state’s progress.

He praised Governor Eno’s acknowledgment of these contributions during a thanksgiving service on Sunday to mark his second term in office. Eno had stated:

“We give credence and kudos to all our past leaders, especially the distinguished Senate President, who envisioned these projects.”

Describing the gesture as a mark of maturity and statesmanship, John said:

“We express our gratitude to Governor Umo Eno for recognizing and articulating this truth as a true man of God. This shows his commitment to unity and the continued progress of Akwa Ibom.”

The APC Media Network concluded by reaffirming its celebration of the state’s development, largely credited to what it described as Senator Akpabio’s visionary leadership.