Akpoti-Uduaghan’s lawyers demand action on unaddressed petitions

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The legal team representing Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has raised concerns over what it describes as an imbalance in the handling of legal matters involving the senator, following the Federal Government’s filing of charges against her despite several pending petitions she submitted earlier this year.

In a statement issued by her counsel, Uju Nwoduwu, the team noted that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan had filed twelve petitions between March and May 2025.

These petitions, according to the team, address serious concerns such as cyberstalking, threats to life, defamation, and other security-related incidents.

“The public expects law enforcement and prosecutorial bodies to uphold fairness, the rule of law, and impartial justice,” the statement said.

The legal team noted that while these petitions remain under review or unaddressed, separate allegations have resulted in charges against the senator. Some of the petitions, they added, involve reports of violence and threats involving individuals in public office.

Despite currently being out of the country on personal engagements, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan has acknowledged official correspondence and affirmed her readiness to appear in court once an arraignment date is confirmed.

“She remains fully committed to due process,” the legal team stated, expressing gratitude to members of the public who have shown support and calling for a fair and transparent legal process.

The statement concluded with a renewed call for impartial investigation into all outstanding petitions and an appeal for justice to be administered equally and without prejudice.