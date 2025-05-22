Akpabio, Yahaya Bello to testify as FG charges Natasha Akpoti

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

The Federal Government has filed a criminal case against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central, over alleged defamatory remarks made during a live television interview.

The case, numbered CR/297/25, was filed at the Federal Capital Territory High Court on May 16, 2025. Akpoti-Uduaghan is the sole defendant.

The government accuses her of “making imputation knowing or having reason to believe that such imputation will harm the reputation of a person.” The charge falls under Section 391 of the Penal Code and is punishable under Section 392.

Court documents reveal that Senate President Godswill Akpabio and former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello will testify as witnesses. They are also listed as nominal complainants.

The allegations stem from comments made by the senator during a live appearance on Channels Television’s “Politics Today” on April 3, 2025. The full list of witnesses includes Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong, Sandra Duru, and two police investigators: Maya Iliya and Abdulhafiz Garba.

The lawsuit follows a series of confrontations between Akpoti-Uduaghan and Senate leadership. She was suspended from the Senate on March 6 for what was described as gross misconduct, following a seating dispute involving Senate President Akpabio.

Akpoti-Uduaghan called the suspension unlawful and politically motivated, denying claims that it was unrelated to her earlier allegations of sexual harassment within the Senate.

In the weeks after her suspension, she submitted multiple petitions against Akpabio, including an accusation that he conspired to have her assassinated. She also accused Bello of initiating and funding a campaign to recall her from the Senate and claimed he acted on Akpabio’s instructions to arrange her assassination in a way that would appear to be a mob attack outside Abuja.

In response, both Akpabio and Bello petitioned Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun, calling for a full investigation and the prosecution of Akpoti-Uduaghan for criminal defamation, incitement, false accusations, and conduct likely to disrupt public peace.