Akpabio: We’ll present defence in court, Natasha’s lawyers react to FG’s suit

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Lawyers of Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, on Saturday confirmed receipt of details of a suit filed by the Federal Government against the lawmaker in a case involving her and Senate President Godswill Akpabio, saying they will present their defences in court at the appropriate time.

In a statement by Dr Ehiogie West-Idahosa, SAN, the lawyers also sought the prayers and support of all.

The statement reads; “At about 2:30pm on Friday, the 23rd of May, 2025, in the premises of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja, we received the information filed by the Director of Public Prosecutions DPP containing three counts bordering on allegations that our client, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan who represents Kogi Central Senatorial District in the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria made imputations which she had reason to believe will harm the reputation of Senator Godswill Akpabio, President of the 10th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We received the said information on behalf of our client upon a letter of authority duly issued by her and filed in the Registry of the said Court.

“The Legal team would adequately prepare all factual and statutory defences available to our client and place same before the Court during trial. We count on the prayers and solidarity of all”.

The Federal Government instituted a suit against Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan on May 16 over alleged defamatory remarks made on live television.

It accused the senator of “making imputation knowing or having reason to believe that such imputation will harm the reputation of a person”, citing Section 391 of the penal code, CAP 89, laws of the federation, 1990. The offence is punishable under Section 392 of the same law.

The government also listed the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, among others, as witnesses.

Akpoti-Uduaghan had reportedly accused Messrs Akpabio and Bello of plotting to assassinate her.

The allegations followed her suspension from the Senate over a sitting arrangement which she deemed punishable. She had thereafter accused Akpabio of sexual harassment, petitioning both the Inspector General of Police IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, and the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, demanding a probe of her alleged traducers.