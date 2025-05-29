Akpabio: Tinubu’s rising endorsements are earned, not fuke

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has declared that the wave of endorsements trailing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in office ahead of the 2027 general elections is not a fluke but a reflection of his verifiable performance and transformative leadership over the past two years.

In a statement issued on Thursday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, Akpabio congratulated President Tinubu on his administration’s second anniversary, praising his courageous leadership and unwavering commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda.

According to the Senate President, endorsements by governors, the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), lawmakers, and other stakeholders are rooted in Tinubu’s record of good governance, economic reform, infrastructural development, and national inclusiveness.

“Today, May 29, 2025, marks the second anniversary of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration. On behalf of the Nigerian Senate, the entire National Assembly, my family and constituents, I extend my warmest and profound congratulations to a visionary, courageous, and transformative leader,” Akpabio said.

He highlighted the administration’s achievements in restoring citizens’ confidence in a united and prosperous Nigeria, stating:

“Your bold initiatives and reforms, particularly in economic and fiscal policy, are gradually turning Nigeria into a preferred business destination. The Naira is rebounding, security has improved significantly, and massive infrastructure projects like the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway are redefining our development narrative.”

Akpabio also applauded Tinubu’s commitment to national unity, citing the establishment of development commissions across all geopolitical zones as a bold step toward inclusive governance.

“Your drive to give every section of the country a sense of belonging is unprecedented in the annals of our nationhood,” he added.

The Senate President further described Tinubu’s anti-insurgency and national security efforts as “wholesome and commendable,” noting that the Armed Forces have made significant gains against bandits and terrorists.

He emphasized that the growing endorsements for Tinubu’s re-election bid are not coincidental:

“These endorsements are certainly not a fluke but founded on verifiable performance in good governance, delivery on campaign promises, and undiluted national consciousness.”

Assuring President Tinubu of continued legislative support, Akpabio stated:

“The Senate remains committed to collaborating with the Executive arm to ensure the success of these initiatives. We appreciate your leadership and look forward to continued partnership and progress in the years ahead.”

“Congratulations, Mr. President,” he concluded.