Akinboboye boosts Nigerian tourism offerings with first Hill Top Carnival

By Jimoh Babatunde

Nigeria has recorded yet another feat with the grand entry of the first Hill Top Carnival in the World following the staging of the carnival recently at the La Campagne Tropicana Forest, Hills and Cave Resort Ita Nla, Ondo town in Ondo State.

Interestingly, the carnival has received the acknowledgment of Google, and Wikipedia, both renowned global search engines, as the first of its kind in the world as no country has ever hosted a carnival on hill top except those held on the street as street party.

The Hill Top Carnival has since May 1, 2025, when it made its debut, been trending on the platforms of both global bodies, with the video clips receiving thousands of views and comments from people of diverse backgrounds across the world.

This global feat was accomplished by the Founder and President of La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, Otunba Wanle Akinboboye, known for his ever resounding creative ferment and boosting Nigerian tourism by creating unique cultural tourism, entertainment and creative products.

The one-day Hill Top Carnival, which came on the heels of the recently launched La Campagne Africa Beach Safari, is seen as part of the build up by Akinboboye to the celebration of IPADA Celebrations 2025 later in the year.

IPADA Celebrations, which debuted last year as Motherland Beckon’s activation, is designed to promote Nigeria and Africa through his concept of Continent Building, by attracting Africans in the Diaspora and lovers of Africa to Africa, Motherland, not only to reconnect with their root but also to savour its beauty and contribute its economy development.

Ondo town on workers day was agog as the entire town was in celebration mood, with everyone, old and young as well as children, headed to the hills resort for the carnival. It was fun filled celebration, with pageantry on display as the various groups and individuals, all colourfully attired took turns to entertain the guests, through their curated music and dance.

It was an enthralling and colourful occasion to behold as the entire resort came alive with celebration and became one big theatre to harvest fun served in simmering and colorful palates by the revellers and the bands led by Atunda Entertainment and their star acts.

Speaking on the carnival, Akinboboye said ‘‘This is a carnival that everyone will love to be part of, especially our brothers and sisters in the Diaspora when they come home to see the heritage that we have preserved over the years. I commend Otunba Olawanle Akinboboye in creating this tourism attraction.

‘‘We are proud of this tourism offering that you have brought to our state. This is the maiden edition, we know that next year will be bigger than this one. We are going to support this and I must add that I truly enjoyed myself today.”

Also speaking at the event, Ayotunde Akinfolarin, who is the Chairman of Ondo West Local government Area, “this resort is an awesome place to be, a landmark has been turned into a tourism zone and I can tell you that up here on the hills is a fun place to be.

‘‘So we will continue to support him to develop the tourism potentials in Ondo State. We have a 15-point agenda, with tourism as part of it. The carnival on the hills that we have witnessed today, is a fantastic show. Though I was not expecting anything less from my brother, Wanle Akinboboye. The development of Ondo West is of great importance to Ondo State.

The carnival opened the floodgate to the staging of this year’s Asun Carnival created by Akinboboye. Asun Carnival hosted at Adeyemi University of Education in Ondo, spanned three days, with a number of events, including the grand finale of the inter-street football competition, with the winning team taking home the star prize of N1 million; Kolokun competition (goat chasing event in the mood of the Spanish Bull chasing event, for female, male and children, with the winnings taking home the goat worth over N150, 000).

Other activities that headlined the yearly Asun Carnival included; picnic and live music; cave night clubbing, with live music at the resort; Asun Carnival gala night at the resort; and Sunday picnic, with DJ, live music, and games at the resort.

The carnival, which will be celebrated annually at the resort, is part of his commitment to deepening the tourism offering of his home town, Ondo, by making it top of the mind for tourists.

To further attract attention to Ondo and the state, Akinboboye disclosed plans to bring back by 2026 Mare Festival, which was initiated by him years ago during the era of former Governor Olusegun Mimiko. It was celebrated with pageantry at Idanre Hills, with hundreds of tourists and mountaineers from across the world attracted.

Meanwhile, Ondo State has endorsed the newly introduced Hill Top Carnival, noting that it promote and boost the state’s tourism offerings. This is as Akinboboye was commended for the carnival and his efforts at exposing Ondo State to the world through his various tourism imprints in the state, especially in Ondo town.

The endorsement and felicitation of the state government were convened by Ogunwumiju Moyinoluwa, a member of the House of Representatives, representing Ondo West Constituency 1. He said on the occasion, “I am very glad to be here. We have been able to make history here today with the first ever world carnival on the hill top.