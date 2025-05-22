Airlines airlifting passengers without entry visas risk sanctions – Interior minister

Tunji-Ojo

By Godwin Oritse

The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has said that airlines airlifting passengers into Nigeria without a valid entry visa, landing and exit cards would be penalised.

Tunji-Ojo made the remarks at a stakeholders’ sensitisation programme on the implementation of the e-visa, landing and exit cards on Friday in Lagos.

According to the minister, Nigeria is not a testing ground, and no foreigner should be allowed entry without a visa.

He said that although Nigeria was making entry more accessible with the introduction of the e-visa, it would not compromise on national security.

He urged the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on the enlightenment and enforcement of its oversight function as a regulator to ensure that airlines adhere to the 2025 Nigeria Visa Policy.

Tunji-Ojo tasked airlines with national security, stating that the e-visa was of national interest to improve border security, tourism and sustainable economic growth.

“I plead with the NCAA to regulate; that is why this meeting is a strategic collaborative effort of the ministry, the Nigeria Immigration Service and the NCAA.

“For the airlines, I know you are here to do business, but you also have a responsibility in terms of national interest and security.

“Before anybody comes to Nigeria, please see their visas, not proof of payment or their tickets.

“It is not acceptable in the UK, US, Canada and other climes, and it will not be acceptable in Nigeria any more,” he added.

Speaking on the ease of applying for the e-visa and landing and exit cards, Tunji-Ojo said that it was necessary for the purpose of opening Nigeria’s frontiers to investors.

He disclosed that as of May 22nd, the NIS had received a total of 5,814 applications, approved 5,671, rejected 66 and queried 62 applications since the introduction of e-visas on May 1.

According to him, the e-visa process will improve the database of the NIS with information on travellers.

He explained the features of the e-visa, the landing and exit cards with a barcode.

“That you applied for a Nigerian visa does not mean you will have the visa; you will need to meet certain criteria for the visa to be issued,” he added.

Also speaking, Director-General of the NCAA, Capt. Chris Najomo, said that the introduction of the e-Visa and the associated Landing and Exit card systems was a milestone.

Najomo said that was a significant milestone in Nigeria’s journey towards enhancing air travel facilitation while ensuring the highest standards of aviation security and operational efficiency are maintained.

“The e-Visa showcases one of the practical ways we continually align with global best practices by complying with the ICAO provisions of Annex 9 to the Convention on International Civil Aviation – on Facilitation.

“It is, inherently, designed to improve the experience of travellers while strengthening our border control mechanisms.

The importance of seamless inter-agency collaboration cannot be overemphasised in a bid to ensure the effective implementation of these systems without compromising safety, security, or service delivery.

“The benefits derived from e-Visa applicants being able to complete visa applications entirely online, with processing time reduced to less than 48 hours, would have a multiplier effect. It will showcase Nigeria as an investor- and tourist-friendly nation, invariably translating to economic growth.”

The Controller General of the NIS, Kemi Nanna Nandap, in her closing remarks, expressed her appreciation to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, the NCAA D-G, the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority and the NIS team.

She called for more inter-agency collaborations to further strengthen the seamless implementation of the e-visa, landing and exit card innovation.