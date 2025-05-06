AIHS hails Tinubu’s local content push, advocates affordable housing using indigenous materials

President Bola Tinubu

By Kingsley Adegboye

The Africa International Housing Show (AIHS), has lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration for Nigeria‑first procurement policy as a commitment to promoting local content in public procurement, aligning with the AIHS’s long-standing advocacy for the utilization of indigenous building materials to drive down housing development costs and make homeownership more accessible.

Festus Adebayo, Coordinator of AIHS, in a statement released in Abuja, emphasized the critical role of local content in achieving sustainable and affordable housing solutions.

He stated that the President’s policy, which prioritizes Nigerian goods and services in government procurement, resonates strongly with the AIHS’s core mission.

“The AIHS has consistently championed the use of local building materials and expertise as a key strategy to reduce the exorbitant costs associated with housing development,” Adebayo said.

He added: “President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Nigeria-First Procurement Policy is a significant step in the right direction, reinforcing our belief that prioritizing local content is essential for economic empowerment and the creation of affordable housing.”

The policy, which mandates Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), to prioritize local products and services in their procurement processes, is seen by AIHS as a crucial driver for stimulating local industries, fostering skills development, and reducing reliance on costly imports.

Adebayo highlighted that the use of indigenous materials not only lowers construction costs but also promotes environmental sustainability and creates employment opportunities within local communities.

“By embracing local building materials such as compressed earth blocks, locally sourced timber, cement, steel, other construction supplies and sustainable alternatives, we can significantly reduce the financial burden on prospective homeowners.

“This policy provides an opportunity for developers to explore and utilize these materials, ultimately making homeownership a reality for a larger segment of the population, AIHS boss noted.

The statement also called for the swift implementation of the policy, urging the government to ensure its effective enforcement and provide the necessary support to local manufacturers and suppliers.

The organization pledged its commitment to collaborating with the government and other stakeholders to promote the use of local content in the housing sector.

“We are ready to work closely with the government to provide technical expertise, facilitate knowledge sharing, and advocate for policies that promote the adoption of local building materials and technologies.

“By working together, we can create a more sustainable and affordable housing market that benefits all Nigerians, ” Adebayo stated.

The AIHS believes that the President’s policy, coupled with a concerted effort to promote local content in the housing sector, will contribute significantly to addressing the nation’s housing deficit and fostering economic growth.

The Africa International Housing Show (AIHS), is the largest housing and construction event in Africa. It serves as a platform for stakeholders across the housing value chain to network, share knowledge, explore opportunities, and drive solutions to Africa’s housing challenges.