AICL boss, Amb. Tamuno, pays courtesy visit to APDC management

By Adesina Wahab

In a landmark visit that has sparked excitement and renewed optimism among staff, the Group Managing Director (GMD) of Abuja Investments Company Limited (AICL), Ambassador Dr. Maureen Tamuno, has paid a courtesy visit to the headquarters of Abuja Property Development Company (APDC), one of AICL’s key subsidiaries.

The GMD was received by the Acting Managing Director of APDC, Mr. Akeem Kolawole Aderogba, alongside other members of the management team and staff who turned out to express their enthusiasm and appreciation.

In his remarks, the APDC Acting MD welcomed the GMD and commended her trailblazing leadership. He also highlighted the significance of Tamuno’s visit, noting that she is the first GMD to visit the APDC office twice and directly engage with the staff.

He particularly emphasized the GMD’s instrumental role and intervention of the Minister of FCT in approving an increase of salary for the staff after 18 years, a milestone achievement that has greatly boosted staff morale and productivity in the company.

the Acting MD also acknowledged the transformative impact of the GMD’s leadership and expressed optimism for further positive changes in the company.

During the visit, Amb. Tamuno used the opportunity to inspect the newly-completed ACE Shopping Complex, a vital facility within the APDC Capital Estate, Kaba, which will cater to the needs of its residents.

During the inspection, she congratulated the APDC management team, and reiterated her commitment to the progress and development of APDC. She emphasized the importance of performance, accountability and proactive approach to achieving company goals.

The GMD also extended her heartfelt appreciation to the Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barr. Nyesom Wike, for his unwavering support and visionary leadership in the ongoing restructuring of AICL and its subsidiaries.

She said: “I thank His Excellency, the Minister of FCT, Barr. Nyesom Wike, who is our overall boss. Because without his responsiveness and commitment to see the growth of AICL and its subsidiaries, and for the welfare of the people, that mileage would not have been possible. So, we extend our thanks to him, even in absentia, for what he has done.”

Amb. Tamuno also highlighted two major upcoming events: The Abuja International Investment forum in London on the 19th June, 2025, with the theme, ‘Exploring Investment Opportunities in Africa’s Gateway-Nigeria’ and The Abuja Business & Investment Expo, billed to hold between 21st-25th October 2025 in the newly renovated International Conference centre Abuja, with the theme, ‘Empowering Sustainable Growth, Unlocking Potential In Emerging Markets’.

Amb. Tamuno concluded by emphasizing the importance of cordial relationship between APDC and AICL.

She reiterated her commitment to supporting APDC’s growth, while ensuring that it operates responsibly within the AICL framework.

In the vote of thanks, delivered on behalf of the APDC, Ambassador Tamuno’s dedication and impactful presence was highlighted, while she was described as a leader who “knows the way, goes the way, and shows the way.”

As a key player in the FCT’s economic development, AICL continues to align its initiatives with the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s administration-promoting inclusive growth, sustainable investment, and improved livelihoods for all Nigerians.