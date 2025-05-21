Musa returns, Osimhen left out as Eric Chelle names 26-man squad for Unity Cup

Super Eagles

Eric Chelle has named a 26-man Super Eagles squad for the 2025 Unity Cup in London, recalling veteran forward Ahmed Musa for the first time since January 2024.

Musa, who also resumes captaincy duties, headlines a roster dominated by fringe players and home-based talent, with several European-based regulars rested ahead of upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Absent from the squad are stars like Victor Osimhen, Victor Boniface, Calvin Bassey, Ademola Lookman, and Alex Iwobi.

In their place, nine players from the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) feature, offering them a chance to impress on the international stage.

Werder Bremen’s Felix Agu is included for training purposes but will not be eligible to play due to pending documentation.

The Unity Cup runs from May 26 to 31 at Brentford FC’s Gtech Community Stadium and features Nigeria, Ghana, Jamaica, and Trinidad & Tobago.

Nigeria faces Ghana on May 28. After the tournament, most NPFL players will return home, while top stars like Boniface, Ola Aina, and Troost-Ekong are expected to rejoin for the June 6 friendly against Russia in Moscow.

Full Squad List

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali, Maduka Okoye, Amas Obasogie

Defenders: Bruno Onyemaechi, Semi Ajayi, Igoh Ogbu, Ifeany Onyebuchi, Junior Nduka, Sodiq Ismaila, Waliu Ojetoye, Felix Agu (training only)

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka, Christantus Uche, Papa Mustapha, Chinemerem Ugwueze, Saviour Isaac

Forwards: Samuel Chukwueze, Moses Simon, Kelechi Iheanacho, Nathan Tella, Cyriel Dessers, Tolu Arokodare, Sikiru Alimi, Ahmed Musa, Abubakar Adamu.

Vanguard News