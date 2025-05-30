Ahmed Musa leaves Eagles camp as Ndidi and Ajayi opt out of training

Super Eagles training in London

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has left the team’s camp in London to return to Nigeria for personal reasons.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Musa was missing at the training ground on Thursday, as few other players opted out from the training ahead of the final of the 2025 Unity Cup in London.

NAN reports that the Super Eagles overpowered the Black Stars of Ghana 2-1 on Wednesday at the GTech Community Stadium in London in one of the tournament’s encounters.

Wilfred Ndidi, Cyril Dessers, and Semilore Ajayi all sat out the training, while those who were heavily involved in the Black Stars’ triumph went through simple recovery programmes at the training.

Benjamin Fredrick, former Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS), Ilorin FC and Nigeria U20 international defender, who was not initially invited, was spotted at the training ground.

Frederick, currently playing for Brentford in the English Premier League, participated in the training sessions and other activities led by Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle, who primarily focused on the tactical aspects of the game.

The Super Eagles will on Saturday lock horns with Jamaica in the final of the 2025 Unity Cup.

The Jamaicans defeated their Trinidad and Tobago counterparts 3-2 to book a place in Saturday’s final.