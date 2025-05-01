AHAPN fires back at NMA Lagos over consultant pharmacist cadre implementation

By Chioma Obinna

The Association of Hospital and Administrative Pharmacists of Nigeria, AHAPN, on Thursday lambasted the Lagos State branch of the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, over its criticisms of the implementation of the Consultant Pharmacist Cadre in Federal Health Institutions (FHIs) across Lagos.

Describing the NMA’s position as “mischievous, unfounded and a slap on the face of the Presidency,” AHAPN, in a press statement signed by its National Chairman, Pharm. Elechi Oyim, and National Secretary, Pharm. Akelikwunu Gabriel, accused the doctors’ body of attempting to undermine a legitimate and well-structured government policy.

“The actions of the Chief Executives of Federal Medical Centre, Ebute Metta and Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba are not only lawful but also reflect global best practices. “They acted in line with federal directives. It is unfortunate that NMA Lagos would choose to describe this as ‘covert’ rather than commend their courage.”

The AHAPN said the Consultant Pharmacist Cadre was approved through a rigorous bureaucratic process dating back to 2011, with final ratification and circularization by the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation in 2020.

“Even the Head of Service who signed the circular is a dental surgeon and a card-carrying member of NMA. This cadre didn’t fall from the sky.”

The press statement dated April 22, 2025 also highlighted a September 2024 directive by the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, mandating all CMDs and regulatory agencies to implement the cadre without delay or face sanctions.

The pharmacists’ body emphasised that the Consultant Pharmacist Cadre is not in conflict with the physician-led clinical decision-making hierarchy, but rather a complement aimed at enhancing patient outcomes.

“Consultant Pharmacists do not diagnose. They collaborate. Their training equips them to provide expert pharmaceutical care that ultimately reduces drug errors and improves outcomes,” the association explained.

The AHAPN accused the Lagos NMA of attempting to act as “the police of the health sector,” warning that such posturing could fracture already fragile inter-professional relations in hospitals.

“We wonder when the NMA became a regulatory body or an employer of labour.

“They have no legal or moral right to dictate how other professions evolve.”

The association warned that obstructionist attitudes from medical associations could derail progress in Nigeria’s ailing health system, which currently ranks among the lowest globally in performance indices.

AHAPN insisted that the implementation of the consultant cadre aligns with international standards already practiced in the US, UK, and Canada where clinical pharmacists operate alongside physicians to reduce prescription-related complications and deaths.

Citing studies, they noted that patients are 10 times more likely to suffer from prescription drug errors than from suicide or road traffic accidents combined.

The group also praised the Ministers of Health and the Chief Medical Directors who have supported the policy, noting that only with collaboration can Nigeria’s health system be resuscitated.

“This is not the time for professional turf wars. Our patients are dying. We should be focused on care, not control,” Oyim concluded.

The pharmacists called on the Lagos State Government to go ahead with the implementation of the consultant cadre as done in other states, and urged the NMA to “promote inter-professional synergy rather than sow seeds of discord.”