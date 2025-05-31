Agbon council, ISPON, LERSA, others pay tributes to Emadoye matriarch

By Prisca Sam-Duru

Prominent groups and individuals, including the Agbon Traditional Council and the Lekki Estate Residents and Stakeholders Association (LERSA), gathered in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State on Friday to pay their final respects to the late matriarch, Mama Ewudjakpor Esther Emadoye, who passed away at the age of 98.

Mama Emadoye, a revered community figure and devout Catholic, was laid to rest amidst outpouring of tributes highlighting her life of service, devotion to family, and contributions to communal and spiritual life.

The ceremony drew dignitaries from across the country, including LERSA President, Chief Sulyman Bello, who led a delegation from Lagos to honour the mother of Olorogun James Emadoye, immediate past LERSA president and CEO of BSSL Technologies Ltd.

Olorogun James Emadoye, the first son of the family, expressed grief at the development, saying even though mama lived long, her passing was unexpected. He described the late Emadoye as strong willed, dedicated, selfless and a committed mother and wife who brought light to the whole family.

Emadoye said his mother was very pushful in all she believed in, a binding force for all, compassionate, with great finesse and very dependable.

“You held the house firmly since Papa’s death in 1993. Your sacrifices, even the little ones like collecting 24 Naira from a debtor for my education, made all the difference. You know Mama, that if money, care and love could keep you here longer with us, you would still be here today,” he said.

Speaking during the event, Bello described Mama Emadoye as the “pillar behind a legacy,” commending her values which he said were evident in the achievements of her children, especially Olorogun James Emadoye, who also holds the traditional title of Urhukpe of Agbon Kingdom.

“We join in mourning the loss of a mother who clearly left a legacy of strength and excellence. LERSA stands firmly with the Emadoye family during this difficult period,” Bello said.

From the Agbon Traditional Council, Chief Emma Avworo, the Secretary, hailed Mama Emadoye’s contributions to community development, noting her “gentle comportment, generosity, and unwavering support for cultural and spiritual advancement. Her absence will be deeply felt. We pray for divine strength for the family she has left behind,” Avworo said.

In a similar tone, Bimbo Abioye, President of the Institute of Software Practitioners of Nigeria (ISPON), expressed condolences on behalf of the tech community, describing the deceased as “a family-centered woman whose influence extended beyond her immediate environment.”

Mama Esther Emadoye was known for her deep religious devotion. A lifelong member of the Roman Catholic Church, she was a devout member of the Christian Women Organization (CWO), the Sacred Heart of Jesus Society, and St. Anne’s Society. She was also widely respected for her work within the Catholic community. She is survived by children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a legacy of faith, service, and maternal strength.